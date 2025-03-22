Who are Auburn vs Creighton basketball announcers today on TBS? Everything to know about NCAAB's March 22 game?

The weekend game between Auburn and Creighton from the South Region is one to watch. Both teams qualified for the second round of the NCAA Tournament quite easily.

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers, whose current record is 29-5, progressed past Alabama State in the first round after a convincing 83–63 victory on Thursday. Before this, they lost to the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinal of the SEC Tournament. The Tigers won each half comfortably with 41–31 and 42–32, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Creighton Bluejays (25-10) return to winning ways following their loss to the St John's Red Storm in the final of the Big East Tournament. They defeated the No.8 Louisville Cardinals 89–75. The Bluejays claimed the first half 49–34 but lost in the second half, 40–41, which had little to no effect on the game.

Auburn vs Creighton game's announcers

The NCAA Tournament's second-round game between Auburn and Creighton will be broadcast on TBS and truTV. Sling will stream the game live for people without access to the stations.

Brian Anderson will cover the play, Jim Jackson will do color analysis, and Allie LaForce will do sideline reporting.

What time is Auburn vs Creighton today?

Auburn will square off against Creighton on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. ET. The two teams will battle at the Central Bank Center’s Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

What to expect in the Auburn vs. Creighton game

Auburn, who has a powerful offense, is placed fourth in the 2025 AP ranking. John Broome contributed with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the previous game. The Auburn forward now holds the record for most double-doubles in a season at 19, breaking the previous record of 18 set by Mike Mitchell.

On the other hand, Creighton is solid defensively and will look to prevent Auburn's attacking threat. Ryan Kalkbrenner, who won Big East Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time, will be key in the Bluejays' defense setup. In attack, Jamiya Neal contributed to his team's performance with 29 points,12 rebounds and six assists, whereas center Kalkbrenner had 14 points to crown his defensive abilities.

The game has tough written all over it, but Auburn should be able to break down Creighton's defense and get the win.

