Azzi Fudd has made a name for herself in the world of women's college basketball since she started her career at UConn. The shooting guard has been a celebrated player since her days at St. John's High School in Washington, D.C. and has maintained the legacy at the collegiate level.

She held the top spot in her recruiting class, according to ESPN and a number of honors at the national level. In her freshman year in college, Fudd played a pivotal role in guiding UConn to the national championship game, where the Huskies lost 69-49 against South Carolina.

While there's been a lot of expectation on her for this season, Fudd will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season after tearing her ACL. This comes as disappointment for the Storrs, but they will hope to have her back stronger next season.

In becoming successful in the game of basketball, Azzi Fudd’s parents played a crucial role.

Who are Azzi Fudd's parents, Katie and Tim?

Azzi Fudd's parents, Katie and Tim, were both basketball players with a deep passion for the sport. They both played at the collegiate level and went on to get married on a basketball court. They have since devoted a significant portion of their lives to the game as coaches.

They first crossed paths and fell in love while coaching basketball at The Potomac School in McLean, Virginia. When they found themselves in need of a wedding venue on short notice, they approached St. Joseph’s Catholic School with a request to use its gym, which was granted.

Katie Fudd had an impressive basketball career, having played at both NC State and Georgetown before being drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs in the 2001 WNBA Draft. However, her professional career was halted by injuries, which led her to venture into coaching.

Tim, on the other hand, had his college basketball career at American University and went into coaching following his graduation. His dedication to sports is beyond extraordinary.

Introducing Azzi Fudd to the game of basketball

Katie and Tim named their daughter after WNBA legend Jennifer Azzi, a clear indication of their desire for her to follow in the footsteps of the basketball great. However, despite possessing the athleticism and talent for the game, Azzi ultimately did not share the same passion.

Azzi's adopted brother, Jose, played a crucial role in helping her develop a love for the game as an introvert. This gave Katie the opportunity to motivate Azzi by providing insight into the challenges that women's basketball players faced during Katie's own playing days.

Katie and Tim Fudd have been a constant presence at their daughter's collegiate basketball games with Uconn. They enthusiastically cheer every on-court action she's involved in from the stands, creating a continuous stream of support throughout the games.