Who is Bruce Pearl's son, Steven? All we know about Auburn's associate head coach

Bruce Pearl has been in the spotlight this season while doing a fine job with Auburn. The Tigers took down Mississippi State 73-66 on Saturday to secure their berth in the SEC Tournament final and will face the winner of Texas A&M vs. Florida.

While Bruce is recognized as one of the most prominent coaches in college basketball, fans have been curious to learn more about his son Steven, who serves as Auburn's associate head coach.

All we know about Bruce Pearl's son Steven Pearl

Steven Pearl was born on Sept. 14, 1987, to parents Bruce Pearl and Kim Shrigley. He grew up with two sisters, Jacqui and Leah, and a brother, Michael.

Steven's parents divorced in 2007. However, Bruce managed to find love again after his split from Kim and has been married to his current wife, Brandy Pearl, since 2009. Brandy is the stepmother to Steven, Jacqui, Leah and Michael.

Steven attended West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, and took a liking toward basketball from a young age. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in December 2010 with a degree in marketing and international business.

Steven also played for the Volunteers during his time with the school. He played 101 games for the program and helped Tennessee win back-to-back SEC East championships in 2008 and 2009.

After graduating, Steven worked three years as a medical sales representative for Stryker Corp before joining the Auburn staff in 2014. He joined the Tigers the same year his father was appointed as the team's head coach.

The younger Pearl spent his first season at Auburn as an assistant strength and conditioning coach before serving as the director of basketball operations for two seasons.

Steven continued climbing the ladder of Auburn's backroom staff and was appointed the Tigers' associate head coach on Aug. 1, 2023.

Steven has been integral to Auburn's recent success. The Tigers have won three SEC championship titles over the past six years and made four NCAA Tournament appearances.

Is Steven Pearl married?

Steven Pearl married his longtime partner, Brittany Farrar, on Aug. 27, 2022. She works as a personal fitness trainer and is also the owner of Fit Quarters, as per her Instagram bio.