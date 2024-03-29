Who are Chase Hunter's parent, Brice and Brandi? All we know about Clemson guard's personal life

Chase Hunter has been a brilliant player for the Clemson Tigers in the last couple of seasons. The senior guard had a slow start to his college career but has now led the Tigers to the Elite Eight with the hope of going even further in what could be his final season at the program.

Who are Chase Hunter’s parents, Brice and Brandi?

Chase Hunter was born to Brice and Brandi Hunter on Oct. 31, 1999, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the second child of the couple. Chase's parents have strong athletic backgrounds and once competed for the University of Georgia.

Brice Hunter was a wide receiver for the Bulldogs football team and played from 1992 to 1995. He graduated as the Bulldogs' all-time leader in single-season reception with 76, a record that remains intact to date.

Following his college career, Brice was selected as the 251st overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 1996 NFL Draft and went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He died on April 19, 2004, after he was shot outside of his apartment in Chicago.

Brandi Hunter played for Georgia's women's basketball team from 1993 to 1997. She appeared in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on two occasions, in 1995 and 1996.

Due to her experience in basketball, Brandi guided Chase in his basketball career from a young age.

"Being a former player and just knowing the game of basketball and also just knowing his capability, I'm definitely able to give him constructive criticism which he receives well from me and my (new) husband, who is also a great influence on Chase as well," Brandi said.

Chase Hunter believes his family was vital to his development

Clemson v Arizona

Chase Hunter has always been vocal about the crucial role his family played in his development. While his coaches helped improve him over time, he believes his family was the most influential.

"It was my family," Chase Hunter said. "I stayed in touch with my family a lot. They always called me trying to check in on me to make sure I was doing good. So, I would say my , my brothers. They always stuck by me, and they kept me going."

After leading Clemson to the Elite Eight, Chase has written his name in gold on the program. The Tigers have only been to the stage once (1980) before now. The guard now has the opportunity to lead the team to its first-ever Final Four in the next couple of days.