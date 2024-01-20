Who is Cody Williams older brother? Exploring the basketball careers of the Williams siblings

The Colorado Buffaloes have definitely found their own young star in freshman forward Cody Williams, who's currently their third-leading scorer with 15.0 PPG behind KJ Simpson and Tristan DaSilva.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound wing is certainly making a name for himself in Boulder, recently playing himself into the eyes of NBA scouts who are enamored with the young man's combination of size and skill.

But to NBA fans (specifically fans of the OKC Thunder), Cody Williams might look and sound familiar. And this post will answer why.

Who is Cody Williams older brother?

That familiarity is not that weird, considering that Cody Williams is the younger brother of Oklahoma City small forward Jalen Williams.

Drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jalen Williams made his debut with the OKC Thunder on October 19th of that year only to suffer an early injury. Coming out of that, he had his his opportunity for more minutes when erstwhile starter Jeremiah Robinson-Early went down with an injury of his own.

Serving as backup to star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams' game started clicking, winning multiple Rookie of the Month honors that season off his efficient scoring off the bench. He would then finish second in Rookie of the Year voting in the 2023 season, just behind current winner Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic.

Williams is currently the second-leading scorer on the Thunder at the time of this writing above center Chet Holmgren and below Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive 31 PPG. He is currently averaging 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

So far, he is a clear contributor to OKC's exciting young team, who's already pulled off major wins this year and is now the second seed in a tough Western Conference.

The Williams brothers' past and future

Right now, it's clear that the Williams siblings are carrying on the family's hoops tradition. The brothers come from an athletic background, with their parents Ron and Nicole being basketball players themselves back at the Air Force Academy (via AZ Central). The elder Williams certainly gave his height and athletic genetics to his children, being 6-foot-6 himself.

Cody is one of the best young recruits that Colorado MBB has had in recent years. Despite already having to come back from a wrist injury, the younger Williams brother is once again finding his groove and is projected to be a high lottery pick. A mock 2024 NBA Draft by Fansided has him as the ninth overall pick, going to the Memphis Grizzlies.