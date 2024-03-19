Who are Colorado State vs Virginia basketball announcers today on truTV? All we know about the First Four March Madness game's coverage team

The Colorado State Rams (24-10) play the Virginia Cavaliers (23-10) in a First Four clash that's part of the opening act of the 2024 edition of March Madness on Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. ET. The game will be played at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Who are the Colorado State vs. Virginia basketball game announcers today?

The broadcasting crew for tonight's game will be a repeat of the crew from the game between Howard and Wagner. Spero Dedes will be handling the play-by-play, Jim Spanarkel the color commentary and Jon Rothstein the sideline reporting for truTV's transmission of the First Four matchup.

Dedes is a 45-year-old veteran broadcaster who has been in the industry for two decades. He currently calls college basketball and NFL games for CBS Sports and NBA encounters for Turner Sports.

Spanarkel started his relationship with college basketball as a player for Duke in the second half of the 1970s. There, he earned Consensus All-American honors, was twice in the First Team All-ACC selection, once in the Second Team All-ACC selection, and was awarded the ACC Rookie of the Year in 1976.

He went on to play in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks before turning to a broadcasting career that has seen him work with several major networks over the last three decades. He's currently with CBS Sports.

What time is the Colorado State vs. Virginia game today?

The game is set to start today at 9:10 p.m. ET at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on truTV.

Virginia advanced up until the ACC tournament semifinals, where they fell to the eventual champions, the NC State Wolfpack. The Rams advanced up until the same stage of their conference, the Mountain West, where they also fell to the conference's eventual champions, the New Mexico Lobos.

What to expect in Colorado State vs. Virginia?

Colorado State vs. Virginia spread: Colorado State -3

Colorado State vs. Virginia over/under: 120.5 points

Colorado State vs. Virginia money line: Virginia +129, Colorado State -153

The Colorado State Rams are 16-16 against the spread, including 3-7 in the last 10 games

The Virginia Cavaliers are 17-15-1 against the spread in 2023-24

These are the odds for the game, according to SportsLine.