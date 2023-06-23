Who are D'Moi Hodge's Parents, Courtney Hodge and Cleopatria King Defreitas? A closer look at the Missouri Guard's private life

D’Moi Hodge was born to Courtney and Cleopatria on 20th December 1998 in Tortola, the largest island of the British overseas territory. Cleopatria King Defreitas and Courtney Hodge are Virgin Islanders who currently reside in Road Town.

A Glimpse into D’Moi Hodge's Family

Cleopatria aka ‘Cleo’, is a popular elementary school teacher who Studied Teacher Education at HLSCC Community College and graduated in 2011. In addition to her education, Cleo graduated from BVI High School, where she attended from 1990-1995.

In 2019, she launched an ambitious project known as “Cleo’s Miracle Basketball Explosion''. The teacher started the humanitarian organization to raise funds to support needy students by providing them with supplies and school uniforms.

Cleo’s organization organizes basketball events such as dunk-out competitions, 3-point shootouts, and girls’ games. Organizers of the event reward winners in each division with a trophy, jerseys, and other essential supplies. The program keeps young people preoccupied and prevents them from indulging in substance abuse. Additionally, it helps the local coaches identify highly talented student-athletes on the Islands and develop them into basketball stars.

Her GoFundMe page allows international donors to donate money to the events. Unfortunately, she is not in good health as she has survived 19 surgeries, including four brain surgeries.

On the other hand, Cleo’s husband, Courtney Hodge, is a construction worker. His main job is driving heavy equipment to different sites across Tortola Island. However, he gets most contracts in Road Town, the largest urban area on Tortola Island.

Relationship between D’Moi Hodge and his parents

D’Moi’s parents played a vital role in determining their son’s career choice since they provided everything he needed to be a top athlete. When D'Moi Hodge was five, his parents gave him a basketball as a birthday gift. Although his father was not a professional player, he taught his son some basics, which helped him hone his skills.

From a tender age, D’Moi’s main ambition was to become a successful basketballer and play in the NBA. Although he is yet to achieve the dream, he has posted great stats that make him a highly-rated prospect.

D'Moi Hodge has appeared in 26 collegiate basketball games and recorded an average of 3.7 rebounds and 10.5 points per appearance. In addition, he has averaged 1.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Currently, the Guard weighs 180 pounds and stands 6 feet-4 tall. Besides, D'Moi Hodge keeps visiting the gym to remain physically fit. He can compete effectively at the NBA level with his physique, speed, and strength. Although his parents still live in the Virgin Islands, they continue providing him with moral support and guidance.

Poll : 0 votes