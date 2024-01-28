Who is Ed Cooley's wife, Nurys Cooley? Looking at Georgetown Hoyas HC's family life and background

Ed Cooley has made a name in college basketball, serving across different programs. The coach took over the reins at Georgetown Hoyas basketball ahead of the 2023-24 season after spending 12 years at Providence.

Cooley has recorded significant success in the college basketball world since taking his first coaching job at Fairfield in 2006. He won three championships across two conferences and four reputed awards, including the Naismith College Coach of the Year.

Considering his achievement in college basketball, the support he got from his wife, Nurys, played a crucial role. Let’s learn more about her.

Who is Ed Cooley’s wife, Nurys Cooley?

Nurys Cooley has been the wife of college basketball coach Ed Cooley for a long time. The two have been together for three decades and have two children: Olivia and Isaiah.

The details of how they met are not known, but it's believed that they met during Cooley's days at Stonehill College. Nurys, meanwhile, attended Boston College from 1984 to 1988.

One of the notable and most admirable moments between the two occurred in 2019 when Nurys obtained a graduate degree from Providence College. During his wife’s commencement ceremony, Ed Cooley had the honor of presenting her degree.

A big influence in Ed Cooley's life

Nurys Cooley is undoubtedly a big influence in the life of Ed and has played significant roles in many of his life decisions.

Notably, Nurys played a role in Colley deciding to depart Providence after 12 seasons. The coach noted that the desire of his wife to live in a city played a role in his decision to move to Georgetown.

"I love the Big East. I love basketball-centric places. They're the recruiting fertile ground of the DMV area that expands.

"The city, (my wife) Nurys wants to live in a city, and she's done a great job and doing what I've wanted to do for 29 years. That played into the role of making a change."

Cooley has shared the significance of his family and the value he places on their support. In various interviews, he has commended his wife for her strength and resilience, particularly in dealing with health challenges.

The coach has also described his wife as an inspiration and a role model for their children, emphasizing her positive influence on the family.