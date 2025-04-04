Who is favored to win in women's Final Four? UConn vs UCLA odds and predictions

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament is heating up as UConn faces UCLA in the Final Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Both teams have had strong tournament runs, and this semifinal clash is one fans won’t want to miss. The Huskies, under coach Geno Auriemma, enter the game after defeating USC 78–64 in the Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, coach Cori Close and the Bruins punched their ticket to the Final Four after a 72–65 win over LSU.

Who is favored to win in women's Final Four?

Despite UCLA being the No. 1 seed, UConn enters this game as the betting favorite. That might surprise some fans, but UConn’s dominant performance throughout the tournament has made the Huskies look like the team to beat.

While the Bruins have been strong all season, UConn’s recent momentum and experience in big games give them the edge.

Paige Bueckers has been on a tear in the tournament, scoring more than 29 points in each of her last three games. If she continues to perform at that level, UConn could be heading to the national championship game.

UConn vs. UCLA odds via DraftKings:

Moneyline: UConn (-410), UCLA (+320)

Spread: UConn -8.5 points (-105), UCLA +8.5 points (-115)

Total: 135.5 (-110)

According to BetMGM odds (as of April 3):

Moneyline: UConn (-400), UCLA (+310)

Spread: UConn -7.5 points (-110)

Total: 135.5

UConn vs. UCLA: Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn leads the all-time series 7–1 and has defeated UCLA twice in the NCAA Tournament — once in 2017 (86–71) and again in 2019 (69–61).

However, the Bruins snapped their seven-game losing streak against the Huskies in their most recent meeting on Nov. 24, 2023, with a 78–67 victory at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Key Players to watch in the Final Four matchup

Paige Bueckers (UConn): The redshirt senior leads UConn with averages of 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. After strong back-to-back performances, she was awarded the 2025 Wade Trophy. Bueckers scored 40 points in the Huskies’ 82–59 win over Oklahoma in the Sweet 16.

Sarah Strong (UConn): The freshman forward continues to shine, with 22 points and 17 rebounds against USC. She’s posted three double-doubles this tournament and was named to the WBCA All-America Team.

Lauren Betts (UCLA): The 6-foot-7 junior is the Bruins’ anchor inside. She earned the 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and is averaging 20.0 ppg and 9.6 rpg.

Kiki Rice (UCLA): Running the point for the Bruins, Rice averages 5.1 apg and will be key to UCLA’s offense in the Final Four.

