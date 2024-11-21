Who is Geno Auriemma’s wife, Kathy? All we know about the UConn HC’s personal life

Geno Auriemma, the head coach of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team, has heralded an era of dominance and success since his arrival in 1985. Prior to Auriemma's arrival, the Huskies had recorded only one winning season in its history.

In the midst of all his winnings, there is one major factor that has helped to shape and stabilize the world around him, Kathy Auriemma.

Who is Kathy Auriemma?

Kathy Auriemma is 'the rock' of the Auriemma household. Geno and Kathy started their romance while attending Montgomery College County Junior College. Kathy studied physical education at the University of Connecticut, where she developed her passion for sports and coaching.

Part of Kathy's life's work is contributing to various charitable organizations, focusing on issues related to women, children, and education. She has helped to mobilize resources to support those in need, including fundraisers for breast cancer awareness and support for local schools through mentorship and sports clinics, and advocacy for mental health awareness among young athletes.

The road that led to Kathy

Geno Auriemma moved with his family from Italy to Pennsylvania when he was seven years old and spent the rest of his childhood there. He was hired as an assistant coach at Saint Joseph's University after graduating from West Chester University.

Geno was on the court with the basketball team while Kathy was a cheerleader. In an interview with Makers, he mentioned that after one of their games, he drove Kathy home, and the rest is history.

The Union and family

Geno and Kathy Auriemma got married in 1978 and have been each other's support system for more than four decades. A mother of three children, Alysa, Jenna, and Michael, Kathy has been a supportive mother, and like a second mom to some of the UConn Huskies players.

Loved by many of the UConn women's basketball team, various players spoke about her impact on the team in a feature about Kathy.

"I'm whatever they need me to be," Kathy told ESPN of her relationship with the women's basketball team, referring to her as Mrs. A.

Players added that she's "easy to talk to," "always there" and a "unique ability to connect."

Alysa recalled that her mother "held down the fort" at home. "She's a handler, like Scandal's Olivia Pope," she added.

Geno Auriemma looks to Kathy for guidance

While Geno Auriemma has made a name for himself and cemented his legacy in college basketball, he considers Kathy "his most valued and trusted source of guidance and loyalty."

Geno is the people's man and everyone seems to have nothing but good things to say about the UConn head coach. Supported by a loving partner makes his job and life worth it. A family man to his team and a family man to his household.

