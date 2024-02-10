Who are Gonzaga vs. Kentucky basketball announcers today on CBS? All about NCAAB Feb. 10 game's coverage team

The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (16-6) face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-6) in a non-conference game between the West Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 and third in the West Coast Conference, behind San Francisco and above Santa Clara. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are fifth in the SEC, with a conference record of 6-4.

They are below the Tennessee Volunteers and above the Florida Gators.

Who are the Kentucky vs. Gonzaga basketball game announcers today?

Brad Nessler will do the play-by-play, and Bill Raftery and Jay Wright the analysis for CBS coverage of the clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The 67-year-old Nessler has had a long career as a college sports commentator, focusing on college football and basketball.

He has worked with ESPN, ABC Sports, CBS Sports and the NFL Network. He's in his second stint at CBS Sports. Nessler began calling SEC football for CBS in 2016 and eventually became the network's lead college football announcer.

Since the 2017-18 season, he has had bigger roles in college basketball, calling his first March Madness that year. He usually teams up with former basketball coach Bill Raftery, who has been doing color commentary for CBS since 1983.

What time is the Kentucky vs. Gonzaga game today?

The game is set to start at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Wildcats are coming off a huge win 109-77 against SEC rival school the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, also won their last encounter handily, beating Portland 96-64.

What time is the Kentucky vs. Gonzaga game today?

Sportline has the Kentucky Wildcats as 6.0-point favorites, which is to be expected for a top-25 school.

The over/under is set at 169.5 points. The Wildcats are 13-9 against the spread, while the Bulldogs are 10-12. The picture is even more bleak if we check Gonzaga's record against the spread on the road, which is 2-3, and in non-conference play, which is 4-8.

Poll : Who are you taking? Kentucky Gonzaga 0 votes