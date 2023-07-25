Who is the highest paid college basketball coach?

College Basketball pays their coaches handsomely. The top coaches are critical to the success of a program, from the on-court coaching to mentoring young scholar-athletes to hitting the recruiting trail and bringing in the top talent in the nation.

Many coaches on the Top 10 list have won multiple national championships, so there is a proof of concept on why big bucks are paid to the top guys. Like our college baseball series, one coach stands out above the rest in college basketball.

Let's look at how college coaches are paid and which coach stands out above the rest.

Who is the highest-paid basketball coach?

Kentucky v Kansas State

Kentucky's John Calipari is the highest-paid coach in college basketball, with a salary of $8,500,000 in 2023. Calipari earns $2,500,000 more than the 2nd highest paid coach in college basketball.

If you pay anyone, it might as well be Calipari. He has as much stability as anyone, and his recruiting prowess is second to none.

Here are the top 10 head coach salaries as of 2023

Kentucky v Kansas State

1) John Calipari, Kentucky: $8,500,000

2) Bill Self, Kansas: $6,000,000

3) Tom Izzo, Michigan State: $5,700,000

4) Rick Barnes, Tennessee: $5,500,000

5) Bruce Pearl, Auburn: $5,500,000

6) Tony Bennett, Virginia: $4,800,000

7) Brad Underwood, Illinois: $4,600,000

8) Bob Huggins, West Virginia: $4,200,000

9) Mick Cronin, UCLA: $4,100,000

10) Eric Musselman, Arkansas: $4,100,000

Salary Structure

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two

John Calipari is the highest-paid basketball coach in the game, but how is his salary structured? Let's break it down.

Calipari will make $8,500,000 guaranteed in 2023. If he returns for 2024 and 2025, his compensation will remain the same as in 2023. He does not have a bonus structure in place.

Contract Details

Kentucky v Kansas State

John Calipari's contract in 2023 is worth $8,500,000 guaranteed. In 2026, Calipari's contract jumps to $9,000,000 for the remainder.

The contract is worth $61,500,000. Kentucky wishes to keep one of the most accomplished coaches in college basketball for the remainder of his coaching career.

One interesting tidbit in the contract details is that Calipari will have a decision to make following the 2023-'24 season. If Calipari wants, following the 2023-'24 season, he could decide to step away from coaching basketball to become the Special Assistant to the Athletic Director.

