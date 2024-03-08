Who are Iowa-Penn State basketball announcers today on Big Ten Network? All about NCAAB March 8 game's coverage team

Caitlin Clark and the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-4) will take on the Penn State Lady Lions (19-11) in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes automatically qualified in the tournament quarterfinals after finishing second in the regular season. They defeated Ohio State, 93-83, and relegated Indiana to No. 3.

On the other hand, the seventh-seeded Lady Lions needed to win over No. 10 Wisconsin, 80-56, to make it to the last eight.

In their regular season matchup, Iowa defeated Penn State 111-93 on Feb. 8, with Hannah Stuelke scoring a career-high 47 points while Clark added 27 points and 15 assists.

Stuelke took advantage of Penn State's defense that was too focused on Clark as she made 17 of 20 shots from the field. She also shot 13 of 21 from the free throw line to come up with the second-highest scoring game in team history.

Megan Gustafson recorded the highest point total in a game, scoring 48 against Minnesota in 2018 and Clark was third with a 46-point performance against Michigan in 2022.

Leilani Kapinus of the Penn State Nittany Lions

Who are the Iowa-Penn State basketball announcers today?

Big Ten Network will broadcast the game, with Mike Hall, Meghan McKeown and Autumn Johnson calling the play-by-play for the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal showdown.

Hall, ESPN's reality show Dream Job winner, has hosted several Big Ten sports programs, including Big Ten Basketball & Beyond and Big Ten Basketball pre-game, halftime, and wrap-up segments. He also does appearances for The NFL on Fox as its sideline reporter.

McKeown, who once played for Northwestern University, is a color analyst for the BTN, ESPN, the Field of 68, the Chicago Sky and Big East Digital Network. She also works as the network's sideline reporter for football and a host/analyst on BTN.

Johnson is BTN's analyst and NCAA reporter. She also serves as a sideline reporter/host for the NBA 2K League.

What time is the Iowa vs Penn State game today?

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Iowa will look to repeat its 18-point, regular-season win over Penn State and advance to the tournament semifinals.

What to expect in the Iowa vs Penn State game today?

The following are the odds for the game, according to Action Network.

Spread: Iowa -18.5

Over/under: 180.5

Moneyline: Penn State +1400, Iowa -8000

According to Oddspedia, Iowa has accomplished the over 150 in 75% of its games and 21% at over 180.

Penn State, on the other hand, has breached the over 150 mark in 57% of its games and 14% at over 180.