Who are Iowa vs Kansas State basketball announcers today on ESPN? All we know about NIT game's coverage team

The third-seeded Iowa men's basketball team hosts Kansas State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Who are Iowa vs. Kansas State basketball announcers today on ESPN?

Pete Sousa and Jess Settles will be on the ESPN broadcasting team for the Iowa vs. Kansas State matchup. Sousa will serve as the play-by-play commentator, while Settles will provide in-depth analysis during the matchup.

Viewers can also watch Iowa vs. Kansas State via livestream on ESPN+, ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

What time is the Iowa vs. Kansas State game today?

Iowa and Kansas State will tip off at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa enters the NIT with an 18-14 overall record, finishing tied for sixth place in the competitive Big Ten standings, marking its 11th upper-division finish in the last 12 seasons.

Kansas State brings a 19-14 overall record, having gone 8-10 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament last week in Kansas City.

The winner of this matchup will face the victor of the first-round contest between the No. 2 seed Utah and UC Irvine as the NIT journey continues.

What to expect in the Iowa vs. Kansas State game today?

The Iowa Hawkeyes had their sights set on the NCAA Tournament, but a late-season collapse has them hosting an NIT game instead. Their up-tempo, offense-driven style contrasts with the typical Big 12 approach, boasting a balanced attack with four starters averaging double-digits.

Meanwhile, the Kansas State Wildcats saw their NCAA Tournament hopes dashed amid the chaos of conference tournaments. Now, they must regroup for the NIT, buoyed by recent wins over Iowa State and Texas but plagued by excessive turnovers.

While Kansas State finished the regular season as an elite defensive team, containing Iowa's high-powered offense will be challenging. The Wildcats' fortunes rest heavily on the scoring prowess of Tylor Perry.

This clash of contrasting styles promises an intriguing battle. Iowa will look to dictate the pace and outscore its opponents, while Kansas State will aim to impose its defensive will and capitalize on Iowa's miscues.