Who is Jack Swarbick's daughter, Kate Swarbrick? Taking a closer look into the AD's life

Jack Swarbrick Jr. is one of the most influential figures in college sports. He is the athletic director at Notre Dame, where he leads 26 varsity teams and over 700 student-athletes.

He has been in charge since 2008 and has brought the Fighting Irish to new heights in football, basketball, fencing and hockey. Pete Bevacqua is set to replace him in early 2024.

His daughter, Kate Swarbrick, is 30 years old and lives in New York City. She works as a vice president at NBCUniversal, where she creates strategic partnerships across NBCU’s networks and platforms.

Kate graduated from Saint Louis University with a degree in communication and marketing. She started her career at NBCU in 2013 as an account executive for Bravo and Oxygen Media.

She then joined the Network Partnerships Group in 2016, where she has worked on big events like the Olympics, the Golden Globes and Saturday Night Live.

Swarbrick is married to Bert van den Bergh, who is the director of business intelligence at WME | IMG, an entertainment agency in Beverly Hills. He oversees data analytics and insights for WME | IMG’s clients and businesses.

Bert graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in economics and psychology. He also has an MBA from New York University. He joined WME | IMG in 2017 after working as a senior analyst at McKinsey & Company.

Kate and Bert met at North Central High School in Indianapolis, where they were both students. They got married in 2019 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis.

How Kate Swarbrick and Jeroen van den Bergh balance their careers and family

Kate Swarbrick and her husband Jeroen van den Bergh

Kate and Bert are both successful professionals who work in dynamic and competitive industries. How do they balance their careers and family life?

According to Kate, they try to support each other’s goals and passions, while also making time for themselves and their loved ones.

“We both respect each other’s work ethic and ambition,” she said. “We also try to carve out time for ourselves as a couple and as individuals. We enjoy traveling, exploring new places, trying new restaurants and spending time with our family and friends.”

She also said that they are inspired by their parents, who have shown them how to be good partners and role models.

“We feel very lucky to have found each other,” Kate said. “We have a lot in common, but we also challenge each other to grow and learn. We have fun together, we laugh together, we trust each other. We are best friends.”

Swarbrick and Bert are proud of their achievements and grateful for their opportunities. They are also happy to share their lives with each other.

