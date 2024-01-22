Who is Jacy Sheldon's sister, Emmy? What we know about Ohio State guard's inspiration

Jacy Sheldon has undoubtedly made a name for herself on the women's college basketball stage. The point guard arrived at Ohio State as a five-star prospect in 2019 and has grown to become an important member of the team.

Sheldon elected to have her college career in-state as she turned down offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Michigan and a host of others. She's been a lifelong fan of the Buckeyes, and committing to play in Columbus was an easy decision.

While Jacy Sheldon's talent is evident as a two-time All-Big Ten selection, her greatest inspiration on the court is her sister. Let’s examine the identity of the point guard’s sister, Emmy.

Who is Jacy Sheldon’s sister, Emmy?

Emmy Sheldon is the 15-year-old sister of Jacy Sheldon, born to Daune and Laura Sheldon.

Emmy has established herself as a unique personality in the world of college basketball.

She was born with Down syndrome, but that hasn't limited her capability to make things happen. Jacy has made it known on many occasions that Emmy is her greatest inspiration, and that is evident in the support she gives to her during Buckeyes games.

“She means everything to me,” Jacy Sheldon said. “And I think she’s made a huge impact on our team as well, which has been cool to watch.

“She has Down syndrome, so I don’t take anything for granted. She won’t have the opportunities that I will, so I think that has motivated me in every aspect of my life.”

Emmy Sheldon is a dedicated Buckeyes fan, seldom missing a game. Her passionate support is evident as she can be heard cheering from the stands, and on the court, she actively contributes to warming up the team with encouraging hugs and handshakes.

“She gives it her all during the games,” her father, Daune Sheldon, said. “She screams really loud when the other team is shooting a free throw. She also does a really good O-H, that usually gets the whole section replying I-O.”

Living with Down syndrome since she was born, Emmy has gone through a lot of challenges over time. However, the optimism she maintained through it all amazes Jacy and helps inspire her in all works of life.

As she's done throughout Jacy Sheldon's college career, Emmy is expected to continue offering her support to her sister’s career on the professional stage.