Who are Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s parents, Angela and Jaime Jaquez Sr.? A closer look at the UCLA Guard's private life

Jaime Jaquez Jr. comes from a family with a strong athletic background. His parents, Jaime Jaquez Sr. and Angela Jaquez, were both college athletes who met and fell in love while playing basketball for Concordia. Angela played for the women's program while Jaime Sr. was on the men's team. Their shared love for sports led to their marriage and the creation of a truly athletic family.

Jaime Jaquez Sr.'s father, Ezequiel, was born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States as a teenager. He excelled in multiple sports during his teenage years, particularly basketball and baseball, while attending Santa Clara High School.

Ezequiel continued his basketball career at Ventura Community College, where he showcased his skills as a reliable guard. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches, he was known for his defensive prowess and playmaking abilities, including shot-blocking and creating opportunities for his teammates. He later played for Northern Arizona University until he completed his college.

Ezequiel had an older brother named Richard, who was also a multi-sport athlete. Richard participated in football, baseball, and basketball at Santa Clara High School from 1956 to 1960. He continued his baseball career at Orange Coast College (1961), Ventura College (1962), and Denver University (1963-64). In 1964, he joined the Houston Colt 45s league.

After his playing career, Richard became a basketball coach at Rio Mesa High School in Ventura County. He achieved significant success as a coach, winning the 1981 and 1982 World Championships. As a result, he was recognized in the 2005 Ventura County Hall of Fame.

Ezequiel married Gloria, who hailed from Guadalajara, Mexico. Although she was not an athlete herself, she provided unwavering support to her husband's basketball career. Remarkably, she managed to establish a successful business in Camarillo, despite not speaking English.

After retiring from playing, Ezequiel ventured into coaching and secured a coaching position at Rio Mesa High School, where he worked alongside his brother Richard. As an assistant coach, Ezequiel played a crucial role in transforming the program into a basketball powerhouse.

Angela and Jaime Jaquez Sr.’s children

The couple is blessed with two children – Jaime Jr. and his younger sister, Gabriela Jaquez. The two followed in their parent’s footsteps since they also play professional basketball. Gabriela is a 6-0 forward who posted impressive stats during her freshman year, including an average of 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 points per event. Interestingly, they both play for UCLA and became the first basketball brother-sister duo to advance to Sweet 16 for the same college in the same season.

