Who is Jan Jensen? 5 things to know about Iowa's new head coach

Jan Jensen is the new head coach of the Iowa Lady Hawkeyes. On the same day that Lisa Bluder confirmed her exit after 24 seasons, it was announced that the Hawkeyes associate head coach will be promoted to the top coaching position.

Here's what Iowa's athletic director Beth Goetz had to say in a statement about the announcement:

“I am thrilled to share with you that current Associate Head Coach Jan Jensen has agreed to become the next P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach.

"This program has always been about family, and the contributions to its incredible culture are shared by alums, current, student-athletes and the entire staff,"

Who's Jan Jensen?

Jan Jensen has been a prominent figure in the Iowa Hawkeyes coaching staff over the last 24 seasons under Lisa Bluder.

For 20 of those years, she was the associate head coach. In the statement regarding her promotion to head coach, Iowa's athletic director Beth Goetz described her role in the Hawkeyes' growth:

"A tireless recruiter, skilled teacher of the game, and charismatic personality that has endeared her to the Hawkeye community. Coach Jensen has been an instrumental part of our success, assisting in all aspects of the program"

Things to know about Jan Jensen

#1 Jan Jensen's coaching career

Jensen's coaching career path has been a straight-forward one. She became an assistant coach at her alma mater, Drake, shortly after graduating from the school in 1993.

She played as a point guard for Drake from 1987 until 1991. She was an assistant at Drake until 2000 when an opportunity arose at Iowa. She has been with the Iowa City program since then.

#2 What did Jan Jensen say about becoming Iowa's head coach?

After the news was announced that Jensen would become the sixth head coach in Iowa women's basketball program history, the former assistant head coach said:

“I have been so blessed to have enjoyed an incredible ride with Lisa. That ride started when I was her player and continued for 33 years as I had the privilege to work alongside of her. I can’t thank Lisa enough for her mentorship, leadership, and most of all her friendship.

"I am so proud of all we accomplished and grateful for all the memories we created, I am now beyond elated to begin my new role and want to thank President Wilson and Beth for the opportunity to lead this program. I truly love The University of Iowa, and I am profoundly honored and excited to continue building on our success."

Her first reaction to have been one of expressing gratitude for the opportunity she's receiving.

She was especially complementary towards Bluder, who has been a key figure in Jensen's career. Lisa Bluder coached Jensen at Drake during the late '80s and early 90s.

#3 Where did Jan Jensen meet Lisa Bluder?

Jan Jensen played as a point guard for the University of Drake between 1987 and 1991. It was there that she met Lisa Bluder, who was the head coach of Drake at the time. It was also Bluder who gave Jenses her first coaching job as an assistant at Drake.

#4 Jan Jensen is an Iowa native

Iowa for Iowans? It seems so, as Jensen is a native Hawkeye state. Jan Jensen was born in Kimbalton, Iowa. She went to school at the local Elk Horn-Kimbalton high school, where she played basketball up until her senior year.

#5 The best assistant head coach in the nation?

In 2023, Jan Jensen was awarded the WBCA Assistant Head Coach of the Year Award, making her arguably the best assistant head coach in the country. This is the criteria under which the award is presented:

"The role of an assistant coach is vital in reinforcing a positive student-athlete environment with encouragement, excellence, structure, security, support and integrity."

This was awarded during the first of the two championship runs the Hawkeyes made under the leadership of her and head coach Lisa Bluder. Sadly, Bluder's Hawkeyes never did take the final step into winning the national championship.