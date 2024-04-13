Who is Jared McCain's brother, Jayce? All we know about the former Cal State San Marcos guard

Jared McCain has had a wonderful freshman season at Duke in the just concluded season.

The former five-star prospect was one of the most impressive in the Blue Devils teams as they went all the way to the Elite Eight. His college basketball career has gone so smoothly with the help he got from his more experienced brother, Jayce.

Who is Jared McCain's brother, Jayce?

Jayce McCain is the older brother of Jared McCain and is a graduate assistant at Duke. He grew up alongside his brother in California under their parents, Lance and Jina, and developed a strong passion for basketball at a very young age.

Following his high school career, Jayce McCain committed to playing college basketball at Cal State San Marcos. He had a remarkable tenure with the Cougars, spanning three seasons, averaging an impressive 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Just like Jared McCain at Duke, Jayce was an important player for Cal State San Marcos during his time at the program. He was a regular starter for the team, establishing a school record for the most games played (84), as well as most minutes played (2,714).

Jayce McCain could have played his college career at a Division I program because he had the talent to. However, a strange health issue he dealt with during his high school days made him miss a lot of games, resulting in him being a low-ranked prospect.

"(In) high school, I kinda had some health problems," Jayce said. "Doctors couldn't figure out exactly what it was, so I missed a few games here and there.

"I missed half a season in my junior year, so recruiting was a little lower for me. That's what the Div. II option ended up being the best option for me."

Commitment to developing Jared McCain

Due to his health issues and playing level, Jayce McCain recognized limitations in pursuing his aspirations as a player at the highest level.

It was then that he made the decision to focus on making his brother a much better player in a bid to see him play in the NBA.

"All while this is going on, I'm kinda contemplating my own career and thinking, 'Man, I probably won't make it as far as I wanted to go — all the way to the NBA,'" McCain said.

"And that's when I kinda started thinking about, I need to start investing in my little brother, who has potential. I started thinking like, I can also see those goals and help him get there if I invest in him and take a step back in my own career."

The investment in Jared has obviously paid off. The guard enrolled at Duke as a five-star prospect and has been one of the most important players in the Blue Devils roster.

He's now projected as a late lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft should he decide to enter.