Who is Jillian Hayes? Taking a look at college basketball career of Cincinnati star

Jillian Hayes is a senior forward playing for the Cincinnati Bearcats. On Friday, Sports Illustrated announced that Hayes will feature in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Issue along with UCF's Jas Williams (softball) and Houston's Alexa Massari (diving).

The three Big-12 student-athletes joined photographer Derek Kettela in Belize for the shoot.

"Being here shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit honestly is indescribable," Hayes said (via Sports Illustrated). "As collegiate athletes, we work so hard day in and day out on our bodies and on our crafts, trying to be the best versions of athletes that we can be. "

"And so working with such an empowering organization, it's literally like, I don't have the words to describe it. It's an unbelievable experience."

Last year, LSU's Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese became the first student-athletes to feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and have since opened the doors for more athletes.

A look at Jillian Hayes' college basketball career

In her senior year, Jillian Hayes averaged 12.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 42.0% from the floor and 32.0% from the three-point range. The forward has been consistent in her performances except for her freshman season when she averaged her lowest 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Hayes earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and the CSC Academic All-District honors. In the last three years, Jillian Hayes has led the Bearcats in scoring, rebounding, and steals.

Her athletic exploits are not a shocker to anyone, considering that her brother Jaxson Hayes played for Moeller and Texas in college before being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2019. He currently plays for the LA Lakers.

Jillian Hayes' father Jonathan played tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. He now works as Moeller's athletic director.

Her mother Kristi played for Drake and was the 1995 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. She was also a high school scoring legend and scored more than 3,400 points. Both her younger siblings are football players.

The forward has announced her decision to return for her fifth year of college eligibility. After this, Jillian Hayes' dreams lie in sports broadcasting. For now, she hosts the "Half An Athlete" podcast with Oregon State's Aburie Rasheed. Hayes also joined Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce for their "New Heights" podcast recording in UC.

The introduction of NIL has helped her jumpstart her career with great networking opportunities. Hayes said to the Cincinnati Enquirer:

"I was very grateful to UC, the Big 12 and obviously Sports Illustrated for the opportunity. NIL's been a great opportunity for student-athletes to capitalize on their name, image and likeness, but also to try other things."

