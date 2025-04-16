Who is John Calipari's daughter Dr. Erin? Know more about her and her contribution to the world of neuroscience

John Calipari is well-known in the basketball world as a head coach. He has led college and NBA teams alike to success, most recently taking Arkansas to the Sweet 16 in his first year in charge of the Razorbacks.

Less well known is Calipari's daughter, Erin, who is a star in her own right. Erin is the eldest child of Calipari and his wife, Ellen, and was born Feb. 8, 1987, in Pittsburgh, PA, making her 38 years old. Calipari's oldest daughter had a basketball career of her own, playing in college at the University of Massachusetts. The 5-foot-9 guard studied biology while playing for the Minutewomen.

However, Erin took a different route. She got her doctorate in neuropharmacology from Wake Forest. Erin joined the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai as a postdoctoral research associate.

Dr. Erin Calipari is an associate professor at Vanderbilt University, as well as the director of the school's Center of Addiction Research. At The Calipari Lab, she researches the neural dysfunction that underlies substance use disorder. She is married to fellow neuroscientist and Vanderbilt professor Cody Siciliano. The couple got engaged in May 2014 and tied the knot in November of the same year.

In 2019, Dr. Calipari gave a presentation about her addiction research at the University of Kentucky, where her father was coaching at the time. John Calipari skipped his daughter's talk.

"I was going to go, but I can only understand the verbs when she talks," Calipari joked in a post on X.

There are no hard feelings between Dr. Calipari and her father due to his not attending her presentation.

"My whole life is talking to people about science who aren’t scientists," Dr. Calipari said.

John Calipari and his daughter are both thriving in their careers, although their career choices couldn't be more different.

More about John Calipari's family

Dr. Calipari isn't John Calipari's only child. The veteran coach married his wife, Ellen, in 1986, and the couple shares three children. Erin is the oldest Calipari child, and John and Ellen have one other daughter, Megan, and a son, Bradley.

Megan is 35 years old, three years younger than her sister, Erin. She resides in Boston, MA, and works as a writer, photographer and recipe developer for Earthly Provisions.

Bradley is the youngest Calipari child at 28 years old. He played three seasons under his father at Kentucky, advancing to two Elite Eights and a Sweet 16. The guard capped his college basketball career at Detroit Mercy before following in his father's coaching footsteps.

The youngest Calipari began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Kentucky. He spent two seasons working in player development at Vanderbilt and Long Island before reuniting with his father at Arkansas this season. Bradley serves as an assistant coach/director of on-court player development for the Razorbacks.

The Caliparis seem to be a close-knit family, with each child following their own career path.

