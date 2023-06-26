Who are Jordan Miller's parents, Donna and Jeffery Miller? A Closer Look at the Hurricanes' Guard's Private Life

Popularly known as Jordan Miller, Jordan Tyler Miller, is an American professional basketball player. He plays for the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Previously, he played college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes and George Mason Patriots. While he has achieved quite a lot in basketball, he was born on January 23, 2000, and is barely 23. Let's delve a little into his personal life.

A Closer Look at Jordan Miller's Private Life

Jordan Miller was born to Donna and Jeffery Miller Jr. They lived in Middleburg, Virginia, and this had him attend Loudoun Valley High School. During his learning, he became interested in basketball and got so good at it that he was named the Virginia High School League's Class AAAA Player of the Year as a junior. This was after he led the team to the state championship and garnered a 30-1 overall record.

Donna and Jeffery Miller Jr. have four boys raised in California before moving to Virginia. The couple moved to Purcellville, Virginia, when Jordan was barely six. More than 15 years later, Jordan moved to Miami, and he explained his cultural shock in an interview. It was tough for him, but his parents held his hand.

In a separate interview, Donna and Jeffery Miller Jr. said they always believed in Jordan becoming a basketball superstar. His father, particularly, was never worried about his son moving to Florida as he knew he'd keep playing well.

On the other hand, his mother refers to him as a mama's boy—a boy who loved and was loved by his mother. As the year began, his mother surprised him with a birthday cake and an exciting Happy Birthday version. All this was successful due to the collaboration with Jordan's teammates.

Looking at Donna's Facebook handle, we can see several photos of the family celebrating major occasions and special days, including birthdays and Easter holidays. As June began, she posted pictures of the family celebrating her 17th wedding anniversary with Jeffery Miller Jr. and 42 years in a relationship.

Jordan Miller's Siblings

Jordan Miller has three brothers: Jeffery Jr., Jovon, and Justyn. One of them is a former basketball player at Ferrum College. However, in the family, Jordan is the only one who has followed the athletic route in his career. All the other three have pursued different careers.

