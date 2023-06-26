Josh Eilert, the new interim head basketball coach at West Virginia

Josh Eilert is a well-known name in the world of collegiate basketball coaching for the Interim Position. He has been a crucial contributor to the success of the WVU men's basketball team for the past 15 years that he has been a member of the team.

Eilert was born in 1980 in Topeka, Kansas. He played college basketball at Kansas State, where he was a two-year letter winner. After graduating from Kansas State in 2004, Eilert began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at WVU. He was promoted to video coordinator in 2007 and named Interim assistant coach in 2016.

For the past 15 years, Eilert has played a significant role in the WVU coaching staff. He's aided the Mountaineers to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2010 Final Four and five NCAA Sweet 16s. He has also helped develop some top players in WVU history, including Da'Sean Butler, Kevin Jones, and Jevon Carter.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced on Saturday, June 24, 2023, that Eilert would take up the role of interim head coach of the Mountaineers after Bob Huggins resigned.

Eilert's Coaching Philosophy

Eilert's coaching philosophy is based on defense and rebounding. He believes that a strong defense and an excellent rebounding game are the keys to winning in college basketball. He also believes in playing an up-tempo style of offense.

Eilert is a demanding coach, but he is also a players' coach. He is known for connecting with his players and getting the best out of them. He is also a great recruiter and has built a strong recruiting pipeline in West Virginia.

The Future of WVU Men's Basketball

West Virginia v Virginia Tech. The Future of WVU

Eilert is a bright young coach with a lot of potential. He has the experience, knowledge, and recruiting ability to lead WVU men's basketball back to national prominence.

The Mountaineers have a talented roster returning next season, and they will be expected to compete for a Big 12 title. If Eilert can continue to develop his players and get the most out of them, WVU could be a force in the NCAA Tournament in the years to come.

Eilert will be entrusted with aiding in the hiring process for a replacement for the assistant coaching position he just left, in addition to working to keep the current team together. Alex Rouff, a graduate assistant at WVU who recently finished a year in that position, would seem to be the natural candidate.

