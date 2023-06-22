Who is Justyn Mutts' father, Jarett Mutts? A Glimpse at the Hokies Forward's Private Life

Jarett Mutts is a former athlete who played collegiate basketball. He married Laketta Habersham, and the couple has seven children – Darone, Justyn, Keenan, Deuce, Cachet, Marques, and Tiana.

Although Jarett played for Rutgers-Camden, there are no stats about his performance. Besides, it is unclear if he won any trophies or advanced to top competitions. Like many college athletes, Jarett didn’t get a chance to showcase his skillset at the NBA level.

Jarett is currently a professional photographer based in New Jersey, spreading love and experiences through his brand BeingJarettMutts which majors in destination wedding photography. He is very active and dedicated to his new-found craft, as seen through multiple social media handles.

Being Jarett Mutts Instagram Profile

His popular son, Justyn Mutts, was born on 4th January 1999. Justyn focused on playing basketball from a tender age, and his dad knew that he had the potential to become a high-ranking NBA athlete. For that reason, he helped his son develop both physically and mentally and taught him basketball basics. Jarett is actively involved in his son’s academic life and frequently visits his school to inquire about his son’s performance.

Justyn’s Stats on the Court

Justyn gained fame in the 2016-17 season while playing at St. Augustine’s Prep. He averaged seven rebounds, 12.4 points, 3.5 blocks, and three assists per game. As a result, the Guard won the 2017 Courier-Post POY award. He also helped Prep’s team reach the state championship for two consecutive years. As a junior, he won the First-team All-South Jersey award.

He committed to High Point in 2017 and made 28 appearances. He was fourth in scoring, averaging 6.0 points per game. Besides, he was second on the squad with 30 steals and fourth in rebounds with 112 total and an average of 4.0 per game.

Justyn missed the 2018-19 season due to his transfer from HPU to Delaware. In the 2019/20 season, he saw action in 33 games and was a starter in 32 matchups. He posted great stats, including 8.4 rebounds and 12.2 points per game. He was fourth in the region in defensive rebounds, averaging 6.4 per game. Further, he averaged 1.3 steals and a free throw percentage of 73.5.

The athlete notched 19 double-figures in scoring and 13 double-figures in rebounds. His career-high rebounds was16 rebounds in a game against Maryland Eastern Shore. Additionally, he became the first Delaware athlete since 1996 to record 15 rebounds and 20 points in two successive events. On December 2, 2019, he won the CAA Co-Player award.

