Who is Kelvin Sampson's son, Kellen? Future Houston HC's professional life explored

Houston Cougars has taken over the No. 1 spot in college basketball polls. Led by head coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant coach Kellen Sampson, Cougars has been No. 1 in the NET rankings as well as KenPom since early December.

Furthermore, they are first in the Big 12 and contending for the national title. With an excellent 24-3 record, the father-son duo of coaches has contributed immensely to their team's victories in the NCAA tournaments and conference championships.

Who is Kelvin Sampson's son, Kellen?

Kellen Sampson commenced his coaching journey at the University of Houston in 2014. He rose through the ranks and claimed the role of assistant coach and in 2023, Sampson was named the head coach-in-waiting and will take the role when his father's tenure eventually ends.

During his first season at Houston, Kellen helped the Cougars to 13 wins, with four wins in the final five games to conclude the season. Furthermore, the Cougars knocked off the defending national champion, UConn, for the second time.

Kellen is married to Sonya Sampson, and they have a son, Kylen and a daughter, Maisy.

Championships won by Kellen Sampson

2022-23 American Athletic Conference Tournament Champions 2021-22 • American Athletic Conference Champions• American Athletic Conference Tournament Champions 2020-21 • NCAA Final Four • American Athletic Conference Tournament Champions 2019-20 American Athletic Conference Champions 2018-19 American Athletic Conference Champions

Kellen Sampson's coaching experience

Year Team, Position 2014 – Houston, Assistant Coach 2011-14 Appalachian State, Assistant Coach 2010-11 Stephen F. Austin, Assistant Coach 2009-10 Oklahoma, Assistant Strength & Conditioning 2008-09 Oklahoma, Graduate Assistant 2007-08 Indiana, Graduate Assistant

Sampson Family Legacy

Kelvin Sampson's legacy has been well-defined in Houston Cougars' history, including his Final Four appearances. His daughter, Lauren Sampson, also works for the University of Houston's basketball team.

Before joining the Cougars, Lauren worked in the Marketing Office as the Program Director for Revenue Development during the 2015-2016 season. She spearheaded the marketing department and is responsible for the publicity of the Men's Basketball program.

During her tenure, the Cougars have secured six American Athletic Conference championships and clinched five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

