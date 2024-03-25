Who is Kelvin Sampson’s wife, Karen Lowry? What we know about the Houston head coach's better half

Kelvin Sampson has done a great job with Houston this season. The 10th-year Cougars coach ensured his team wasted no time in adapting to the Big 12, winning the regular season and appearing in the tournament title game. Let's take a look at the better half of the veteran coach and his successful long-term marriage.

Who is Kelvin Sampson’s wife, Karen Lowry?

Kelvin Sampson has been married to Karen Lowry for 44 years. The couple got married in 1980 and have been together ever since, building a solid relationship that has overcome several storms over the years.

The pair's love story started at a very young age. They met while they were both students at Pembroke High School, where Sampson's father was a teacher. Their initial encounter took place in a history class.

"I remember the first time Kelvin called me at home," Karen Sampson told The Oklahoman in 1999. "He asked me what our history assignment was."

Karen, like her husband, attended the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She graduated cum laude with a degree in Early Childhood Education and pursued a career in teaching following her graduation in the late 1970s.

Kelvin Sampson’s wife has been a member of the UNC Pembroke Board of Trustees since 2018. She has also been actively involved with the Philanthropic Educational Organization for over 25 years, showcasing her commitment to community development.

Sampson and his wife Karen have two children: a daughter named Lauren and a son named Kellen. Lauren currently holds the position of basketball director of external operations at the University of Houston, while Kellen also serves as an assistant coach for the Cougars.

The coach’s accomplishments on the basketball court are often attributed to the strong foundation provided by his family dynamics off the court. He and his wife share a deep passion not only for nurturing their marriage but for the game of basketball, contributing to his success.

Karen Sampson on her husband’s secret to finding solutions

Kelvin Sampson is renowned for coming up with brilliant solutions to problems encountered at different stages of his professional coaching career. His wife disclosed spending some time alone often plays a role in this.

“You have to let them go into a cave,” Karen Sampson said. “You have to let him figure it out. Then all of a sudden he goes: ‘I got it. I know what we’re going to do.’”

Throughout Kelvin's coaching career, Karen has been a solid rock, offering the needed support at every instance. She's played a crucial role in the growth and success of her husband and the entire family.