Ohio State women basketball team coach Kevin McGuff is married to Letitia Bowen, who was a standout player for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team in the 1990s.

She ranks second in the school's all-time list of rebounds (999) and rebound average (8.8), eighth in the blocked shots standings (76) and 13th in the all-time scoring chart (1205). She started 102 games, averaging 10.7 points per game.

She also held several administrative and coaching posts with the school during the late 90s and early 2000s. Letitia retired from her coaching career in 2003, focusing on raising her family. The couple have six kids.

Who is Kevin McGuff's wife, Letitia Bowen?

Letitia Bowen was a star player for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 1990s. She later transitioned to administrative and coaching positions with the Indiana school.

She was an assistant coach between 1996-99, the director of basketball operations between 1999-2001 and an assistant head coach between 2002-03.

During her first five seasons on the staff of the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame advanced to the NCAA Tournament each time, reaching the Final Four in 1997 and the national title in 2001.

The McGuffs are a basketball family

Kilyn McGuff is the daughter of Kevin McGuff and Letitia Bowen. Basketball is so engrained in the family that she also plays the sport.

Kilyn is a junior guard with the Belmont Bruins. Earlier in the season, she clashed with her father's team in an 84-55 Buckeyes victory. Kevin McGuff said the following about her ahead of the encounter:

“My wife and I are extremely proud of her. She’s done an amazing job. She’s really growing on and off the court, so just really happy to see it all.”

Kilyn McGuff kept it simpler:

"We’re about a basketball family as it gets."

She played 32 minutes, scoring four points and netting two assists and six rebounds.

Those numbers were a bit below her averages from the ongoing season. She's scoring 8.8 points and getting 1.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in 2023-24, while her field goal percentage stands at 40.9%.