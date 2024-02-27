Who is Kyle Filipowski's brother, Matt? Closer look at the Duke center's personal life

Duke center Kyle Filipowski is one of the more recognizable college hoops stars. As the undisputed best player on the Blue Devils, he is expected to help his team go deep into the postseason once more for a chance to bring the national title back to Durham after eight long years.

This fame has also enticed fans to delve deeper into the personal life of the Westtown, NY native.

Who is Kyle Filipowski's brother, Matt?

Matt is Kyle Filipowski's twin brother. He's also a college basketball player at the center position for the Harvard Crimson in the Ivy League.

The 7-foot slotman, however, is unlike his brother in that he's not the #1 guy on the Crimson. He's part of the team's second or even third unit, barely seeing action and having stats that don't look too impressive. He has only played in five total games in his college hoops career so far with 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 50% FG shooting in two seasons.

Kyle Filipowski talked about growing up with his twin brother in an episode of Duke University's The Brotherhood in-house podcast, saying (via On3):

“Especially during Covid, too. I hate to bring that up, but he was kind of the only one that I could really play against. And you know, we were very different, too in terms of play style. So it was cool to just stay a little entertained and keep each other at each others best.”

Matt Filipowski's time before Harvard

Kyle and Matt Filipowski attended the same high school: Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, after spending a year at Fordham Preparatory School in New York.

Playing for Wilbraham, he earned All-NEPSAC honors in the 2021-22 season. Aside from that, he also led the school to the 2020 NEPSAC AA championship and the National Prep Tournament Elite 8, while scoring 1,000 points total for his varsity team (via GoCrimson.com).

Matt was gifted in academics in high school, earning the school's Algebra 2 Honors Award in 2019-20 and being on the highest honor roll in 2019-21.

What is Matt Filipowski studying?

At Harvard, Matt is majoring in electrical engineering, as mentioned on his personal LinkedIn profile. He also maintains an Instagram profile with just over 1,900 followers, where he posts snaps about his life in college and being a student athlete.