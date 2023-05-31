Who is Kyle Filipowski's girlfriend? Get to know Caitlin Hutchinson

Kyle Filipowski has taken the college basketball world by storm. The power forward was a consensus five-star in the 2022 recruiting class and has proven to be worth the hype in his first season at the collegiate level with the Duke Blue Devils.

He has already claimed several accolades in his freshman year. This includes the ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Tournament MVP among others. It's often rare for a youngster of his pedigree not to be in any relationship. Let's take a look at who Filipowski's girlfriend is.

Caitlin Hutchinson has adorned her Instagram grid with a collection of photos featuring the two of them, accompanied by captions like "my best friend" and "my love."

Hutchinson was born to Kevin and Amanda Hutchison on September 17, 1997. Her father is a military veteran and also doubles as a sports coach. Presently, Caitlin holds the position of Executive Assistant at Intelerad Medical Systems, located in Durham, North Carolina.

From 2015 to 2018, Hutchinson pursued her education at the University of Alabama, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, specializing in Kinesiology, Exercise Science, and Health Promotion.

Following her graduation, Hutchison took on the role of a Patient Care Coordinator at Alabama Hearing Associates for a brief period of time. Subsequently, she worked as an Office Manager at Black Diamond Networks in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hutchison made the decision to pursue further studies and enrolled in Louisiana State University Shreveport in 2021, where she successfully earned an MBA degree in 2022. Since then, she has been residing in Durham, North Carolina.

Kyle Filipowski’s return to Duke

Kyle Filipowski made an announcement in April declaring his decision to return to Duke University for his sophomore year in the 2023-24 college basketball season. This was a big boost for the Duke Blue Devils who will be having their best player back.

In his freshman season, the 7-foot-tall center showcased his talents by leading the Blue Devils in scoring, averaging an impressive 15.1 points per game. He also emerged as a dominant force in rebounding, securing an average of 8.9 boards per contest.

With his decision to return, he now has an opportunity to elevate his draft stock from being a potential first-round pick to a guaranteed one. In a best-case scenario, his impressive performance could even propel him into consideration for the lottery.

