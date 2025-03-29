Who is Lauren Betts' father, Andrew? All we know about former basketball player

UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts has been sensational for the Bruins this season, averaging 20.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 65.4 percent shooting. The junior center helped the Bruins advance past the Sweet 16 for the first time in seven years after their 76-62 NCAA Tournament win over Mississippi on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7 center, who hails from Centennial, Colorado, is also one of the tallest players in women's college basketball, thanks to her father's genes and athleticism. So, who is Lauren Betts' father? Here is all we know about the star center's dad.

Who is Lauren Betts' father, Andrew?

Andrew "Andy" Betts, a British former professional basketball player was born on May 11, 1977. He began his basketball career as a junior youth club player with the Leicester Riders. He played basketball at the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University, playing collegiately from 1994 to 1997.

In 1997, Andy joined the Long Beach State Dirtbags men's basketball team in NCAA Division 1, averaging 18.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a senior. He was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 1998 NBA draft before playing for Fortitudo Bologna in the Italian A League during the 1998–99 season.

Andy married Michelle Betts, a Division I athlete who was part of the Dirtbags' 1993 women's volleyball national championship. The couple have four children including daughters Lauren, Sienna, Dylan and Ashton Betts. Andy now works as a sporting ambassador for his hometown club the Leicester Riders.

How Lauren Betts led UCLA to become a national championship contender

Lauren Betts is in her second season with UCLA after starting her collegiate basketball career at Stanford. A former McDonald's All-American, Betts leads the Bruins in scoring (20.1), rebounds (9.7) and blocks (2.9). With her stellar performances, UCLA finished top of the regular season and second in the Big Ten, with 16-2 in the conference and 33-2 overall.

In UCLA’s 76-62 NCAA Tournament win over Mississippi, Betts showed she was a championship-level player by producing a double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds. She also provided two assists and three blocks in the game. The star center replicated her performance in the Sweet 16 game against Ole Miss, where she produced another double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds. UCLA is now in the Elite Eight and will continue the quest to win the program's first-ever national title.

Meanwhile, Lauren Betts has been named as one the four finalists for both the Naismith and defensive player of the year. She also earned the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year title, leading the conference with 2.8 blocks per game in the regular season and setting UCLA's single-season blocks record.

