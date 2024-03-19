Who are LSU vs North Texas basketball announcers today on SEC Network? All we know about NIT game's coverage team

The fourth-seeded LSU Tigers and the North Texas Mean Green face off in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams had good seasons, and in the NIT, the first-round matchup is at the home of the seeded team.

Let's take a closer look at what we need to know about the game and the coverage it will have.

Who are the LSU vs. North Texas basketball announcers today?

The announcing duo for the game between LSU and North Texas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament will be Mike Morgan doing a play-by-play while Mark Wise will provide color commentary.

With the game airing on the SEC Network as well as being streamed on ESPN+, they have an ESPN-centric crew calling this game.

What time is the LSU vs. North Texas game today?

The LSU Tigers and the North Texas Mean Green game today in the first round of the NIT will be tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the LSU vs. North Texas game today?

When looking at the betting odds for this game inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the LSU Tigers are considered to be 2.5-point favorites. The Mean Green are coming from the American Athletic Conference, while the Tigers are coming from the Southeastern Conference.

The LSU Tigers are the better team overall as they have the tougher talent, and it helps to have a legitimate guard in senior Jordan Wright. He has been doing well with 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.8 minutes per game.

The North Texas Mean Green struggled to score and their defense has carried the program as they allowed 63.1 points per game this season. It is going to be tough for a Power Five team to go down against a Group of Five school and being at home should elevate the LSU Tigers to cover the spread in this game.