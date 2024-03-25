Who is Michigan's new coach, Dusty May? 5 things to know about the former FAU basketball coach

Michigan president Santa Ono announced on his social media page on Saturday that Dusty May will be the university’s next men's basketball coach. After spending six seasons at Florida Atlantic, the Illinois-born coach joins the Wolverines, replacing the departed Juwan Howard.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dusty May to the University of Michigan as our new head basketball coach," Ono wrote on social media Saturday night.

May has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with the Wolverines. The hiring comes just 24 hours after the Northwestern Wildcats eliminated the Owls from the NCAA Tournament.

Born Dec. 30, 1976, May attended Eastern Greene High School in Indiana. He is married to his wife, Anna, and the couple has three sons: Jack, Charlie and Eli.

As May takes a new step in his career, we examine the things to know about him.

Five things to know about Dusty May

#1 Was a student manager at Indiana

Dusty May enrolled at Indiana as an undergrad in 1996 but did not play for the Hoosiers men's basketball team. He instead served as a student manager under Bob Knights until his graduation in 2000. The experience paved the way for his coaching career in the college basketball landscape.

#2 Started his coaching career at Eastern Michigan

Dusty May started his college basketball coaching career as an assistant at Eastern Michigan in 2005. This came after he had taken video and administrative roles at his alma mater, Indiana, and USC. He served as an assistant at Murray State, UAB, Louisiana and Florida following his time with the Eagles.

#3 His first head coaching job was at Florida Atlantic

After years of serving as an assistant in the college basketball landscape, May took his first head coaching job at Florida Atlantic in 2018, replacing Michael Curry. He was the head coach of the Owls for a total of six seasons, leading them to the C-USA regular season and tournament titles in 2023.

#4 Led Florida Atlantic to the Final Four

One of Dusty May’s biggest achievements at Florida Atlantic was leading the Owls to the Final Four against all odds in 2023. The team saw off Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson, Tennessee and Kansas State in the first four rounds before losing to San Diego State in the semifinals.

#5 Yet to record a losing season as a head coach

In his six seasons as the head coach of Florida Atlantic, May recorded a winning season all through. He had an overall record of 126-69 (.646) and 61-38 (.616) in conference play. He will be teaming up with Michigan after leading the Owls to two consecutive NCAA Tournament.