South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has been performing well in the women's college basketball circuit, helping the Gamecocks win 41 straight games dating back to last season. This includes the 2023-24 national title they won against the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa in April.

This year, Fulwiley has been a catalyst of the 2024-25 women's basketball team, providing the spark off the bench with her awesome long-range jumpers and fearless moves to the basket.

Her skills and fearlessness allowed her to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Curry Brand in March, a shoe line named after the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

The all-time NBA leader in 3-pointers made isn't related by blood to Fulwiley but the young guard played for a Curry Brand-sponsored Team Curry in the AAU circuit.

A Curry Brand fan, the South Carolina guard has used various shoes under the product and her loyalty to the brand continued when she chose the Gamecocks, an Under Armour-sponsored school, for college.

MiLaysia Fulwiley was honored to be part of the Curry Brand and she hopes to be a role model for young kids who aspire to be like her:

"It feels incredible to be picked to represent Curry Brand. Knowing that I can be a role model for other young girls to come out here and do exactly what I did is amazing," she said.

Fulwiley was a five-star recruit at W.J. Keenan High School in Columbia, South Carolina. She helped the team win four state titles in six seasons and was its all-time leading scorer.

Fulwiley was a McDonald's All-American and was selected to play in its annual exhibition game. She was heavily recruited but chose to play for the Gamecocks as they offered her to play in college since she was in her seventh grade.

In her first season with South Carolina, she played in all of the team's 38 games and averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per outing.

MiLaysia Fulwiley delivers off the bench in South Carolina's win over Coppin State

MiLaysia Fulwiley has been playing well off the bench for South Carolina and the game against Coppin State displayed what she has in her arsenal.

The sophomore guard finished with a team-leading 23 points, on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. She helped spark a first-half run that helped the Gamecocks pull away and take a 15-point lead at the half.

She was an important piece in the team's continued attack in the second half, making 3-pointers and distributing the ball to open teammates. Her last 3-pointer gave South Carolina a 79-47 lead before she sat out for good.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley believes that despite her high-scoring games in the past two games, Fulwiley still has to learn a lot of things, especially in making the right plays for the team.

In a post-game interview, Staley told the media that Fulwiley needs to minimize her overanxiousness to make spectacular plays for the team instead of going all the way to the basket.

Her decision to make spectacular passes, proved costly for MiLaysia Fulwiley in terms of statistics, committing four turnovers against Coppin State. She has averaged 3.0 errors in South Carolina's first three games.

MiLaysia Fulwiley will have Sunday's game against East Carolina to bring down her turnovers and deliver an efficient game for the Gamecocks.

