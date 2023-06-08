Who is Noah Clowney? Hometown, college, age, and more to know about the Crimson Tide big man

Forward Noah Clowney is one of the more impactful names entering the 2023 NBA draft this month. He played well throughout his freshman season with the Alabama Crimson Tide alongside forward Brandon Miller. The team made the Sweet Sixteen before falling to the San Diego State Aztecs, 71-64.

But what do we know about Clowney as he gets ready for the biggest day of his professional career? Let's take a deeper dive into everything we know about Noah Clowney.

What do we know about Noah Clowney

Noah Clowney is entering the 2023 NBA draft and is from Roebuck, South Carolina. He went to Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina, and dominated at that level to make his way onto the radar of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He played one season for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He did well, as he averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game. He also started all 26 games that he played for the program. Coming in at 6-10, 210 pounds, Clowney showcased that he can do well at the collegiate level.

He is going to continue to grow into his body since he will only be 18 years old when he hears his name called for the NBA draft. However, he will be 19 once the actual NBA season starts, as his birthday is on July 14.

He needs to work on his shooting stroke, however. He shoots 48.6 percent from the floor, 28.3 percent from the 3-point line, and 64.9 percent from the free-throw line. Clowney played better than the average player as his player efficiency rating (PER) was 18.6.

If you look at his per 40 minutes numbers, you can see exactly why NBA scouts and decision-makers are going to fall in love with his game. Noah Clowney averaged 15.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per 40 minutes on the floor. He also showcased his ability to defend well. The Crimson Tide had an 89.8 defensive rating when he was on the floor throughout the year.

Clowney is going to be viewed as a late first-round selection at his peak since he has showed he could do well at the collegiate level. One team that should be interested in his services is be the Brooklyn Nets. The team has lacked a true rebounding presence after they lost Andre Drummond to free agency two years ago.

What do you expect out of Noah Clowney at the NBA level?

