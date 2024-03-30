Who is Notre Dame HC Niele Ivey's son, Jaden? All we know about the Detroit Pistons guard

Niele Ivey has made a name for herself in the world of basketball over time. She played college basketball at Notre Dame before moving on to the WNBA. She transitioned to coaching afterward, a journey that has seen her return to the Fighting Irish. She did not only play the game, Ivey influenced his son to go down the same path.

Niele Ivey's son, Jaden Ivey, plays as a guard for the Detroit Pistons in the NBA. He was born on February 13, 2002, in South Bend, Indiana. His father is Javin Hunter, who played in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers.

Born to parents with an athletic background, Jaden Ivey played different sports in his early years. He was involved in football, basketball and soccer, while also practicing karate. However, with the influence of his mother, he started focusing on basketball in high school.

Jaden began his high school basketball career at Marian High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he spent his first three years. He transferred to La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, for his senior season. He graduated as a consensus four-star prospect.

He received a number of offers from basketball programs around the country, including his mother’s alma mater, Notre Dame. However, he eventually committed to Purdue. He enrolled at the university and played two seasons with the Boilermakers before transitioning to the NBA.

Jaden played in 59 games in his two seasons with Purdue, averaging 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He was selected as the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The mother and son bond between Niele Ivey and Jaden

There’s been a strong bond between Niele Ivey and her son since he was born. She raised him as a single mother while she was in the WNBA and regularly took him to practice. This gave Jaden great exposure to the game and ensured a deep bond between them.

“It was Jaden and I, him being with me at work and me supporting him with all of his activities, school and sports,” Niele said. “Two peas in a pod, always together. We’re kind of attached that way, which is such a beautiful thing.”

Jaden also mentioned the huge impact her mother, Niele Ivey, had on his development as a basketball player and many other areas while growing up.

“I learned about the game being around her, every day, going to the gym, how to work, how to study, learned all that from her,” Jaden said.

Both Niele Ivey and Jaden continue to fulfill their mission in the game of basketball. While Niele leads Notre Dame in the women's college basketball landscape, Jaden continues to have a progressive career with the Pistons in the NBA.