Who are Prentiss Hubb's parents, Prentiss and Linda Henson-Hubb? A glimpse at the Notre Dame guard's private life

Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb was born to Prentiss and Linda Henson-Hubb. The couple has two other children: Tiffany and Carlos Hubb. They reside in Washington (DC).

Prentiss Hubb's career history

Although very active on social media and off the court, Prentiss Hubb basically lets his stats talk for him.

Hubb attended Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., leading the school to the 2016 and 2017 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships. He won three Under Armour All-Americans and two All-WCAC first-team accolades. He averaged 13.9 points per game and was No. 94 on ESPN’s top 100 listing in the 2018 class.

In the 2018-19 season, he played 1,110 minutes, becoming the third freshman in Notre Dame history to log 1,000 minutes. He recorded 131 assists, seventh-best for a first-year player at Notre Dame.

In 2019-20, he was a key player at Notre Dame. He recorded his first double-double on Oct. 12, 2019, when he registered 13 points and 11 assists.

In 2020-21, he set several personal records and helped the Irish upset some highly-rated programs. Prentiss Hubb started the season with an impressive performance when he scored 23 points against Michigan. On Dec. 8, 2020, he scored 26 points against Ohio State.

In 2021-22, he hit 500 assists against Virginia, becoming the ninth player in the program to provide 500 assists.

Some notable honors that Prentiss Hubb has earned in his career include the 2020 Notre Dame Playmaker Award and 2020-21 team captain. Others include the third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (2020-2021) and 2021-22 All-ACC preseason second team.

