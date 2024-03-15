Who is Ryan Dunn's brother, Justin Dunn? Exploring Virginia basketball guard's family tree

Ryan Dunn’s amazing sophomore season with Virginia continues as the Cavaliers open their ACC Tournament against Boston College later today. Dunn and his teammate Reece Beekman are the only Virginia players to earn All-ACC honors as the regular season came to a close. Dunn was named to the ACC All-Defensive team, highlighting his importance in Virginia’s defense.

Many fans may be unaware of a connection Dunn shares with Boston College. The connection is through his brother, Justin Dunn, a name Boston College fans are likely familiar with. Let's learn a bit more about him.

Who is Ryan Dunn’s brother, Justin Dunn?

Justin Dunn is a professional baseball player. Justin is currently a free agent, however, he has at various times played for the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, and Cincinnati Reds. Before his journey in the Major Baseball League, Justin played college baseball as a pitcher for the Boston College Eagles.

Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets

Justin and Ryan Dunn are the children of Ed and Donna Dunn. Ed is a grant administrator, while Donna works as a health company recruiter. Justin’s destiny to play baseball was sealed early in his life. Born on Sept. 22, 1995, he was discovered at a showcase organized by the Boy Club of New York.

He was scouted by Frederick Gunn School, and when he turned 13, he left home to attend the school as a boarder. Justin was selected in the 2013 MLB draft by the LA Dodgers, but he instead chose to attend Boston College and play for the Eagles.

Justin went on to spend three seasons with the Eagles before entering the 2016 MLB draft where he was picked by the New York Mets as the 19th overall selection. He would later make his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in September 2019. Constant battles with injuries have plagued his career, and he became a free agent in Oct. 2023.

With luck, Ryan may be able to avoid the injuries his brother suffered and reach his full potential.

Read more: Ryan Dunn Wingspan; Ryan Dunn Girlfriend.