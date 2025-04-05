Who is Sarah Strong's mom, Allison Feaster? All we know about the former Harvard star's career

UConn freshman Sarah Strong led the No. 2-seeded Huskies to a comprehensive 85-51 win over coach Cori Close's No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins in the Final Four on Friday evening.

Ad

Strong tallied 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists to lead her team to the national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday evening.

Strong, who was named the WBCA NCAA Division I Freshman of the Year on Thursday, comes from an athletic family, and her mother, Allison Feaster, had a distinguished basketball career.

Who is Sarah Strong's mother, Allison Feaster?

Sarah Strong's mother, Allison Feaster, joined the Harvard Crimson in 1994 and was named the Ivy League Freshman of the Year in 1995. She also won the Ivy League Player of the Year thrice while leading the Division in rebounds as a junior and points as a senior.

Ad

Trending

Feaster was a big part of one of the NCAA Tournament's biggest upsets in 1998 when she led the No. 16-seeded Crimson to a shock 71-67 win over the No. 1-seeded Stanford Cardinal. This marked the first time that a 16-seed had beaten a 1-seed in the history of the tournament.

She tallied 39.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.0 steals in the Ivy League's first-ever women's Big Dance win. Feaster was inducted into Crimson's Hall of Fame in 2013.

Ad

Allison Feaster was picked No. 5 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks during the 1998 WNBA draft and played in the league for 10 seasons for the Sparks, Charlotte Sting and Indiana Fever.

She also later played in France, Portugal, Italy and Spain, where she gave birth to Sarah Strong in 2006, after which she took a break from basketball in 2007 before returning to her career.

Feaster is married to Danny Strong, who also played college basketball with the NC State Wolfpack.

Ad

Feaster was teammates with South Carolina coach Dawn Staley in the WNBA and her daughter was highly recruited by the Gamecocks. But she ended up choosing Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies, making for an interesting national championship game.

After her retirement from basketball, Allison Feaster was appointed the vice president of team operations and organizational growth for the Boston Celtics.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During an interview with Yahoo Sports two weeks ago, Feaster revealed her feelings at seeing Sarah Strong thrive alongside the talented Paige Bueckers for the Huskies during March Madness.

“I just have a great sense of gratitude,” Feaster said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Or if you’re lucky, you get four cracks at it. I’m really grateful that she can experience this with a program like UConn, alongside her teammates, one of the all-time greats in college women’s basketball, Paige Bueckers, Geno (Auriemma) and his staff.”

Sarah Strong has had a stellar season for the UConn Huskies, averaging 16.2 points on 58.4% shooting from the floor and 38.3% shooting from beyond the arc, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She has lit up the NCAA Tournament, 27 years after her mother's famous night at the Big Dance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here