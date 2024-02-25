Who is Scott Drew's brother, Bryce Drew? What we know about the former Vanderbilt HC

Scott Drew's brother, Bryce Drew, is an eminent figure in the college American basketball scene. Currently serving as the coach of the Grand Canyon Antelopes, Coach Drew has a rich coaching history.

Bryce succeeded his father, Homer Drew, taking up the coach role at Vanderbilt Commodores and Valparaiso. He's well-known for his leadership, tactics and coaching prowess, having led his teams to the NCAA tournament four times.

Bryce Drew as GCU coach

Currently in his fourth season as the Grand Canyon University's men's basketball helm, Drew is the 14th coach in program history, assuming charge before the 2020-21 campaign. He has had a stellar record in his three seasons at GCU, going 64-27.

Apart from having a stellar record, Coach Drew has also won several accolades during his coaching career, including:

Regular Season Champions: 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2021

Conference Tournament Champions: 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2023

Conference Coach of the Year: 2012, 2015, 2016

(Bold denotes at GCU)

Bryce Drew's coaching career before GCU

Before GCU, Coach Drew had successful coaching stops at his alma mater, Valparaiso, and Vanderbilt, qualifying for his third NCAA tournament visit as a coach in 2017.

He averaged 25 wins per season at Valparaiso and won the Horizon League regular-season championship four times in five years (2011-16). Moreover, he also led the Crusaders to their first NCAA tournament spot in nine years, in 2013 and 2015.

In 2016, Drew moved to Vanderbilt to take on the SEC Challenge and coached his first Commodores team to five wins against top-25 teams and an NCAA Tournament spot.

Bryce Drew as an NBA player

Drew featured in six NBA seasons after being drafted 16th overall by the Houston Rockets in 1998. He started 41 games in the 2000-01 season and was awarded the Henry P. Iba Citizen Athlete Award for sportsmanship in 1999.

He also played for the Bulls and New Orleans Hornets, being famous for his 3-point shooting (37% 3-point shooting). However, he's most famous for "The Shot" he made in the 1998 NCAA tournament to lead the No. 13 seeded Valparaiso Crusaders over No. 4 seeded Ole Miss.

Bryce Drew Bio

Net Worth $5 million Age 49 Years Residence Louisiana, U.S. Position Head Coach Marital Status Married Source of Wealth Basketball Coaching Salary $377,464 Endorsements N/A Endorsement Earnings N/A

