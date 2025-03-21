Who is Scott Drew's wife? Know more about Baylor basketball coach's family

March Madness is underway, and Scott Drew's squad is dancing. The veteran coach has led Baylor since 2003 and guided his team to a tournament title in 2021.

This season, the Bears are the No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament after finishing eighth in the Big 12. They face No. 8 Mississippi State in the first round on Friday.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Baylor at Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

Drew has become known as Baylor's long-time coach, leading his team to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, including five consecutive March Madness showings.

However, his personal life may not be as well known. Let's take a look at Drew's family.

All about Scott Drew's family

Who is Scott Drew's wife?

The Baylor basketball coach has long been married to his wife, Kelly. The couple are both from Missouri and value their Christian faith. Drew is known for speaking about his religion to his players. Baylor is also a private Christian university.

Scott and Kelly keep a relatively low profile but started the Scott & Kelly Drew Scholarship Foundation as part of the Infiniti Coaches' Charity Challenge sponsored by ESPN in 2011.

Who are Scott Drew's children?

Drew shares three children with wife Kelly. They have one daughter, Mackenzie, and two sons, Peyton and Brody. The children also seem to keep a low profile, but Drew sometimes shares photos or information about his kids on social media.

In 2022, Drew took to X to celebrate Mackenzie's high school graduation and tell his over 61,700 followers that his only daughter would attend Baylor.

Who is Scott Drew's brother?

Scott isn't the only basketball tactician in his family. His brother Bryce has been the coach at Grand Canyon University since 2020. He has led the team to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

While Scott's Baylor team is a No. 9 seed in March Madness, Bryce's Antelopes are thirteenth. Grand Canyon is set to face No. 4 Maryland in the first round on Friday.

Who is Scott Drew's father?

Coaching is the Drews' family legacy. Scott's father, Homer, is a college coaching legend. The patriarch had a coaching career from 1971 until 2011 and served as an assistant at Washington State and LSU before serving as the head coach at Bethel (IN), Indiana-South Bend, and Valparaiso. Homer went on to serve as the athletic director at Valparaiso after the end of his coaching tenure.

Homer picked up eight Mid-Con regular season titles and eight Mid-Con tournament titles. He received four Mid-Con Coach of the Year honors and won the Coach Woodsen "Keys to Life" Award in 2012. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

