Who is the shortest player in March Madness? Know more about Cam Brent as Ole Miss meet SDSU or UNC in 1st round of the NCAA Tournament

Ole Miss Rebels guard Cam Brent is currently listed in the 2024-2025 season as the shortest player in men's college basketball.

Ad

Heading into this year's NCAA tournament, the Rebels will be going through their first national tourney appearance in six years since 2019. Brent and Co. earned the sixth seed of the South region with their play throughout the campaign.

Brent, who is on his second year of collegiate hoops, stands at five feet, four inches tall (5'4") with a listed weight of 125 lbs. Hailing from Jackson, Mississippi, playing high school ball at Jackson Prep, to now playing for his home state university, where he committed to the Rebels back in 2022. He then officially suited up in the 2023-2024 season.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The shifty guard has definitely been a great boost for the Chris Beard-coached team, especially with their March Madness berth. His energy and presence off the bench aided his team to finish the current season with a 22-11 overall record, their best over the past six years, 10-8 during conference play.

In seven games played for the year, Brent has averaged 0.6 points and 0.4 rebounds in around 1.3 minutes per contest. Back in his first season with the Rebels back in the 2022-2023 campaign, Brent tallied 0.2 markers and 0.2 assists a game in his six fixtures logged as a rookie.

Ad

It was actually in his first game of collegiate hoops when he and his program made history. Brent checked in at the 2:27 mark of the second quarter of Ole Miss' 21-point drubbing, 74-53, of the Troy Trojans in December of 2023.

He joined then-senior center Jamarion Sharp, who stands at a whopping 7-foot-5, as both the shortest and tallest college basketball players played at the same time.

Ad

Moving on to his third stint with the program next year, Brent hopes to crack the rotation. But he will definitely reap his first taste of March Madness later this year when he and the rest of the Rebels open their national tourney run on Friday, March 21. They will be up against the winner of the UNC Tar Heels-San Diego State Aztecs matchup.

How will the Ole Miss Rebels fare against both of their potential first-round matchups?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The San Diego State Aztecs are known for their stifling defense, both inside and outside, backed by the returning Magoon Gwath who will surely fortify their ability to alter their opponent's shots.

For sure, the Ole Miss Rebels could've used someone like Jamarion Sharp for this fixture, but they are still fielded on the interior by key cogs like Jaemyn Brakefield and Malik Dia in this surefire fixture.

On the other hand, the UNC Tar Heels are as hungry as ever to salvage their campaign as they've gone 0-3 against their longtime rivals in the Duke Blue Devils throughout the year.

They are currently led by spitfire scorers such as RJ Davis and Ian Jackson, who will surely be matched up by the Rebels' Sean Pedulla, Jaylen Murray and even Cam Brent if he could play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here