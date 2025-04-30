Who is Sidi Gueye of Real Madrid? Top international prospect joins Bryce James, Koa Peat at Arizona 

Real Madrid’s Sidi Gueye is a 6-foot-11 forward from Senegal, who's heading to the NCAA next season. He made his professional debut with Real Madrid at 17 in the EuroLeague and Spain’s ACB league last October.

Ad

Gueye averaged 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in the 2023-24 season at the age of 16. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 3.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

Sidi Gueye possesses a 7-foot-4 wingspan apart from his ability to be a standout shot blocker. He began his basketball journey in 2019, at the age of 12. Two years later, in 2021, he moved to Spain after his youth coach connected him with Real Madrid. Now, the forward is set to continue his development at the NCAA basketball program Arizona Wildcats.

Ad

Trending

The 17-year-old forward capped off an impressive junior career, helping the Real Madrid youth team win the 2024 Euroleague Basketball Adidas Next Generation Tournament. Following that, Gueye moved to Real Madrid’s senior team during the 2024–25 EuroLeague season.

He earned minutes in three games, logging 4 minutes and 45 seconds. Gueye’s points came from two free throws in a home game against Serbian club Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet at the WiZink Center on Oct. 24.

Ad

Real Madrid’s Sidi Gueye commits to Arizona Wildcats

Real Madrid youngster Sidi Gueye announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday. He's set to join coach Tommy Lloyd’s setup ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Next season, Arizona's program will look much different, as key players like Caleb Love and Trey Townsend are set to move on, while Henri Veesaar and KJ Lewis have transferred. Moreover, top prospect Carter Bryant is exploring his NBA draft options.

Ad

On Wednesday, Sidi Gueye acknowledged that Lloyd's reputation and Arizona's diverse roster played a role in his decision to join the Wildcats, who feature players from Australia, Lithuania and the Netherlands. That international presence made Gueye feel right at home.

"Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is one of the top coaches in college, and he has coached many international players before," Gueye said. "He made me feel comfortable and showed me how I can improve and produce in his system."

Ad

To reload, Arizona has brought in recruits, including Sidi Gueye, big man Koa Peat and Bryce James, the younger son of NBA legend LeBron James. Gueye expressed his thoughts on his experience with Real Madrid and expectations ahead of the NCAA basketball season.

“Playing for Real Madrid was amazing,” Gueye said. “They helped me a lot with my basketball development. Going to the U.S. for college is the next step for me. So many top players are doing it, made the decision easier.”

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has a track record of recruiting and developing international players during his time at Gonzaga and now at Arizona. His past recruits includes NBA players like Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania), Rui Hachimura (Japan) and Kelly Olynyk (Canada).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here