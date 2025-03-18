Who is the tallest player in March Madness? Know more about Olivier Rioux and why Florida center cannot play in the NCAA tournament

Standing at 7-foot-9, Canadian teenager Olivier Rioux is a towering prospect who sparked a lot of interest when he committed to Southeastern Conference member Florida for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

The tallest player in March Madness 2025 is also the best-kept secret by coach Todd Golden who decided to redshirt him this season to hone his craft. Golden doesn't want Rioux to be a sideshow and a human marketing tool to entice more fans, he wants the lanky teenager to be a vital part of the team's campaign in the 2025-26 season.

Golden looks to maximize Rioux's obvious advantage, his height. He wants to make him the most dominant big man, not only in the Southeastern Conference but in the nation next season and beyond.

Initially, Golden felt remorseful for not detailing the Guinness World Record holder and IMG Academy standout his plan to redshirt him.

"I should have made that clear (before)," Golden said about his decision. "Honestly, it's put him in a tough situation. He's sitting over there at the end of games and everybody's yelling at him and trying to get him out there."

However, the Gators coach added Rioux, who played for Canada in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments between 2021 and 2023, accepted the decision and handled it well.

“He’s a great kid, and he’s a pleaser,” Golden said. “He wants to do what others think is best for him. And he’s coachable."

By the time the 2025-26 season tips off, Rioux will become the tallest college basketball player in history. If he decides to bring his talent to the NBA, he would eclipse 7-foot-7 beanpoles Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan.

But now, Rioux is a willing learner who could witness Florida rewrite history in March Madness 2025 by capturing its third national title and first since the back-to-back in 2006 and 2007.

Olivier Rioux pleases the crowd by cutting a piece of the net without a ladder

Florida coach Todd Golden was right in his statement in November that Olivier Rioux was a pleaser. The center pleased everyone on Sunday by doing what others couldn't do: easily cutting down a piece of the net without a ladder.

Rioux has a great chance of reaching up and cutting down another piece of the championship net in the next three weeks if Florida goes to the national final and wins it.

The Gators (30-4) are the top seed in the West Regional that is slated to be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. They'll start their March Madness 2025 journey against 16th seed Norfolk State (24-10) on Friday at 6:50 p.m. ET in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Can Florida beat Norfolk State in the first round of March Madness 2025? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

