Who are Taylor Funk's Parents, Tim and Kim Funk? A Closer Look At The Utah State Forward's Private Life

Born in Lancaster, PA, Taylor Funk currently plays as a Forward for the Utah State Aggies. Before joining the Aggies, he was a seasoned player at Saint Joseph, where he joined from Manheim (Pennsylvania) Central High School. As a senior, he was a class 5A first-team all-state selection in high school, averaging 24.3 points in each game. The result was that he led the league back-to-back in the years he was in the school. He finished high school basketball as the all-time leading scorer in Manheim Central history with 1977 career points.

At the time of writing this piece, Taylor Funk had just earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communication and had graduated with a Certificate in Business at Saint Joseph's. He is pursuing a second bachelor's degree in anthropology at USU.

Taylor Funk's Parents

Taylor Funk was born to Tim and Kim Funk in 1997. The two are staunch Christians and Lancaster County natives. They live in Rapho Township and have played a vital role in instilling values and shaping his life.

According to Kim, they often tell Taylor that they pray for him. Together with other members from Lives Changed By Christ(LCBC), they pray that he uses his basketball abilities for God. However, if it is for selfish reasons, they insist that they pray that God takes it away.

In an interview, Taylor said his father loved basketball as he would take him to the closest rec center on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. The men there would get off work and begin hooping. He further added that he would always play against older guys while young. They taught him the right way to play basketball, lots of catch and shoot. It has shaped who he is today.

Between showing from the sidelines and playing with an older crowd, Taylor Funk got a lot of practice. Looking at a separate interview, Taylor says that his parents are his role models. He loves to see smiles on their faces.

Taylor was homeschooled to give him more opportunities to get into the gym earlier than the regular person. He constantly credits his father for the time he took to get him to the level he plays at today.

There is not much information about Taylor's mother, Kim. However, we can see how he credits his parents for holding his hands and leading him onto the right path.

Siblings

While they have not been mentioned anywhere online, we know that Taylor has two siblings. He is the youngest of three siblings and has received a lot of love and support from his parents.

