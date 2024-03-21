The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-8) will face the No. 15 seed St. Peter's Peacocks (19-13) in a First Round matchup of the 2024 March Madness on Thursday at 9:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Who are the Tennessee vs. St. Peter's basketball game announcers tonight?

Brian Anderson will take charge of the play-by-play, Jim Jackson will provide the color commentary and Allie LaForce will provide the sideline reporting for today's encounter between the Volunteers and the Peacocks on TNT.

Anderson, 52, has worked in radio since 1998. He has been an announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers since 2007. He also works for TNT, TBS, the Big Ten Network, Fox Sports and Discovery Sports, calling basketball, baseball and golf.

Jim Jackson is a former Ohio State and NBA basketball player. With the Buckeyes, he was the 1990 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the 1991 and 1992 Big Ten Player of the Year, and was twice selected for the First Team All-Big Ten (1991, 1992).

He was the fourth overall pick of the 1992 NBA Draft and had a professional career that lasted 14 years. He's currently a commentator with TNT and Fox Sports.

What time is the Tennessee vs. St. Peter's game tonight?

The game is set to start today at 9:20 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Vols were eliminated rather early in the SEC tournament, going out in the quarterfinal round after a 73-56 defeat to Mississippi State. On the other hand, the Peacocks won the MAAC tournament.

What to expect in the Tennessee vs. St. Peter's game tonight?

Tennessee vs. St. Peter's spread: -21.5 Volunteers

Over/under: 130

These are the odds for the game, according to SportsLine.

The Volunteers are huge favorites for this encounter, as their lead grew even more as the game approached. Tennessee opened up as an 18.5-point favorite, and that lead grew to the current line of 21.5.