The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers will face the No. 7 UCLA Bruins in the Midwest Region clash after both teams qualified for the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee (28-7) returned to winning ways after losing the final of the SEC Tournament to the Florida Gators (13-4). The Volunteers defeated the No. 15 Wofford Terriers 77-62 in the first-round game on Thursday. They won both halves comfortably (36-27, 41-35).

On the other hand, the Bruins (23-10) crashed out in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament, losing against the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers. They also got back to winning ways with a comfortable 72-47 victory over No. 10 Utah State Aggies on Friday. They dominated the game, winning both halves (39-27, 33-20).

Tennessee vs UCLA game announcers

The second-round game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the UCLA Bruins will be televised on TBS and truTV on Saturday night. The match will also be live-streamed on Sling.

The crew calling the Tennessee vs UCLA game includes Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce. Anderson is in charge of the play-by-play, Jackson is the analyst, and Allie LaForce will handle the reporting side of the game.

What time is Tennessee vs UCLA today?

The kick-off time for the Tennessee vs UCLA game is set for 9:40 p.m. ET on Saturday night. The match will be played at the Rupp Arena, which is located at the Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

What to expect in the Tennessee vs UCLA game?

Both teams are known for their defensive qualities. UCLA coach Mick Cronin tightened up the team's defense after seeing his team lose four games in January, leaving with an 11-6 record. On the offensive side, the team has Skyy Clark and Eric Dailey Jr., who each scored 14 points in their last game.

Tennessee's guards were the stars of the game against Wofford. Zakai Zeigler had a great game, providing 12 assists. He also broke the school record for most assists in a career, now with 726. The team is also a good defensive team.

Based on the quality of both teams, a tight game is expected, but Mick Cronin's Bruins could clinch the matchup by a narrow margin.

