Who is Tessa Johnson’s boyfriend? Get to know more about South Carolina star’s dating life

Tessa Johnson is playing her second season with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The guard has kept most of her personal life, including her romantic life, away from the public eye. She only has 13 posts on Instagram, and they are about herself and her basketball career.

Ad

However, she's slightly more open on TikTok and has featured some videos with her boyfriend, Zachary Davis. Not many details are known about the couple, apart from a few video dance videos on their TikTok accounts.

Davis is a third-year guard with the Gamecocks men's team. The South Carolina native had his best season as a sophomore, aaveraging 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals.

Zachary Davis has been an important asset in South Carolina's defense and has improved more as a junior this season. He's averaging 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

Ad

Trending

Tessa Johnson shines as South Carolina attempts for another championship run

After a strong finish to her freshman season, averaging 6.6 points and 1.7 rebounds, Tessa Johnson went a step further this season. She has come off the bench in all 29 games and averaging 8.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Johnson is shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Tessa Johnson had one of her best nights during South Carolina's regular-season finale against Kentucky, finishing with 16 points and four rebounds. During the postgame press conference, the Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley praised Johnson:

Ad

Tessa has been ramping up to the point of having a performance like tonight. I thought she played well for us at Ole Miss. Good shots that didn't go in, but they were good-looking shots that was in rhythm and in flow. I know we're talking about her points, and we needed her points (but) her defense was on point. she actually played more the way we needed.

Ad

The game was almost a close call, as Kentucky and South Carolina were tied in the fourth quarter. But Tessa Johnson, with MiLaysia Fulwiley, came through to give the Gamecocks the win.

"When we put Tessa in the game, I think her defense as well as Lay's (MiLaysia) defense really really just gave us a boost," Staley said.

"I actually wasn't planning on playing them the rest of the quarter but they were doing so well that on both sides of the basketball, we just let them finish the game."

With the SEC Tournament in full swing, South Carolina booked its championship game berth by defeating No. 10 Oklahoma 93-75 on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here