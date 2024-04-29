Who is Tristan da Silva's brother, Oscar? All we know about the former Stanford forward

Tristan da Silva just had the best season of his college career with the Colorado Buffaloes. The German international ended the season with an average of 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

The Buffaloes guard withdrew from the draft last year to return to Colorado for his senior season, a decision that has been justified. Tristan has a role model for his future, his brother Oscar. Who is he, and how is Oscar's template important for Tristan?

Who is Tristan da Silva’s brother, Oscar?

Oscar da Silva is a power forward for the EuroLeague and the Spanish Liga ACB side, FC Barcelona.

Before beginning his professional career in 2021, Oscar played college basketball for Standford Cardinal. He played for them from 2017 through 2021 when he went undrafted in the NBA draft.

Oscar and his brother Tristan da Silva were raised in Germany, and both attended Ludwig Gymnasium in Munich. Oscar proceeded to enroll at Staford in 2017 but got his ankle injured in practice. He missed a month of action due to the injury but returned in time to garner an average of 6.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in his freshman season.

With more playing time in sophomore season, Oscar’s stats got better, as he averaged 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds. He earned a first-team All-Pac-12 mention at the end of the season, proving his talent and potential. His junior season saw him average 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. He improved these figures in his senior season to 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Oscar was named again to the first-team All-Pac-12 and was awarded the conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognition. He announced his first professional contract on March 24, 2021. He signed for the German Basket Bundesliga side MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg. The contract was to play for the team for the rest of 2021 while he prepared for the 2021 NBA draft.

However, he went undrafted and joined the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2021 NBA Summer League. He signed a deal with Alba Berlin in Sept. 2021. He was a part of the Alba Berlin team that won the German championship and the German Cup title in 2022. He proceeded to FC Barcelona after the double win in July 2022.

Tristan da Silva has a working template in his brother's journey should his NBA dreams get dashed. However, after such an amazing season, his prospects for the draft are bright.