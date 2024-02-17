Who is Tyrese Proctor’s GF Ava Carney? All we know about Duke guard's love life

Duke's Tyrese Proctor girlfriend, Ava Carney, is a Miami Hurricanes volleyball player.

Carney joined the ACC school, as a transfer from conference rival school Wake Forest. She had a stellar true freshman season with the Demon Deacons in 2023 and will join the Hurricanes in 2024 for her sophomore outing.

Last year she earned an ACC All-Freshman selection, only the 15th person in Wake Forest history to do so. She ranked third in blocks (57.0) and second in kills for the team (322). She had at least 10 kills in 20 games and played 29 games of which she started on 16.

It seems that her stellar first year showed her a professional path long term, as a statement from 2023 shows she elected Wake Forest for its higher academic standards:

"I chose Wake Forest because, as soon as I stepped foot on campus, it felt like home. Additionally, the coaches and players are very welcoming. The program is continuously growing on a daily basis. The high academic reputation, beautiful campus, surrounding community, and opportunity to grow the volleyball program all were factors that drew me to Wake."

Who is Ava Carney? Exploring the background of Tyrese Proctor's girlfriend

Ava Carney is a student-athlete at the University of Miami, who's coming from a spectacular freshman season with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. She transferred to Miami, ostensibly looking for a more successful team. The Canes celebrated their 12th overall participation in the NCAA Volleyball Championship and seventh under the current coach. They finished the year 18-12 and 10-8 in ACC conference play.

Tyrese Proctor 2023-24 season stats, and more

Australian Tyrese Proctor is currently averaging 10 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game right now. His field goal percentage stands at a rather low 43.7%. During his last game, Proctor had rather quiet numbers scoring no points, but netting four rebounds and two assists against his girlfriend's old school of Wake Forest. The Blue Devils won the encounter 77-69 in a clash that was hardly a concern for the number 9th team in the nation.

Ahead for the Duke Blue Devils is a clash with Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon. After that, Proctor will have to face his girlfriend's current team, the Miami Hurricanes in a home game on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.