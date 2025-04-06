Who are UConn vs South Carolina basketball announcers today on ABC? All about NCAAW April 6 game's coverage team

The National Championship Game for the women's March Madness Tournament is set with UConn vs South Carolina. The No. 2 UConn Huskies will take on the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET.

Ad

It is a highly anticipated matchup between the defending National Champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the most prestigious program in women's basketball history, UConn. Fans will be able to tune into the game on ABC.

UConn vs South Carolina game announcers

This matchup between UConn and South Carolina will be broadcast on ABC. Ryan Ruocco will serve as the play-by-play commentator, Rebecca Lobo will be the color commentator and analyst, and Holly Rowe will be the courtside reporter.

Ad

Trending

The National Championship Game will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This arena is the home building of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the National Hockey League.

What time is the UConn vs South Carolina game today?

The National Championship Game between UConn and South Carolina is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. The broadcast on ABC will begin at the same time.

Ad

What to expect in the UConn vs South Carolina game?

Coming into this game between UConn and South Carolina, fans should expect to see a tightly contested matchup. The South Carolina Gamecocks will be looking to defend its 2024 title and win its third championship in four years.

The UConn Huskies are the most successful women's basketball program in history with 11 championships. However, the team has not won a championship since the 2016 season when they won their fourth in a row.

Ad

Since then, the Huskies have only made one National Championship Game, losing in 2022 to South Carolina. The Huskies will be looking to avoid repeating history on Sunday.

Both teams come into this game after dominant showings in the Final Four. UConn defeated No. 1 UCLA 85-51 to qualify for the final. Similarly, South Carolina comfortably defeated Texas 74-57 to earn its spot.

The Huskies have dominated throughout the tournament, not having any close calls. However, South Carolina was nearly eliminated twice. They won by four points in both the Elite Eight and Sweet 16.

The most significant factor going in UConn's favor is the play of superstar Paige Bueckers. She has looked like the best player in women's college basketball. She does not look like she is going to slow down, and as a result, many fans expect her to lead UConn to victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here